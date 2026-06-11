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Norwegian seafood kicks off US campaign around World Cup

News11 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Norwegian Seafood Council is launching a major campaign in the United States this summer to coincide with the World Cup, which opens today and will be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

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Erling Haaland signs with Seafood Council photo Gina Brady LosCo
Erling Haaland signs with Seafood Council (photo Gina Brady LosCo}

With Norway in the tournament for the first time in 28 years, thanks largely to their star striker Erling Haaland, interest is high.  The integrated campaign, anchored by a national digital media effort, will extend premium Norwegian seafood messaging to consumers across the country.  

 

Despite a drop in salmon exports due to tariffs, North America remains a key market for Norwegian salmon.

 

The campaign reflects the Council’s  continued investment in the US seafood industry to build consumer awareness and consideration through culturally relevant, consumer-facing marketing.

 

As retailers, restaurants and suppliers look for new ways to engage shoppers and diners, the campaign will position Seafood from Norway at the intersection of health, sports, food culture and shared dining experiences.

 

According to the Seafood Council’s  annual seafood consumer survey, three in four people say origin is important when choosing seafood, while three in five are willing to pay a premium for seafood with clear origin labelling.

 

The campaign is designed to reinforce that origin story while showing how Seafood from Norway fits naturally into everyday eating occasions. 

 

The Council’s USA Director Karine Rød Haraldsson said: “This summer presents a major opportunity to connect Seafood from Norway with moments bringing consumers together, whether they are watching soccer, dining out or looking for high-quality proteins that support an active lifestyle.”

 

She added: “For retailers, restaurants and seafood suppliers, there is increasing value in showing consumers not only where their seafood comes from, but also how it fits into the way they live.” 

 

The national campaign builds on the  council’s  ongoing partnership with Erling Haaland, and highlights the role Seafood from Norway plays in performance-focused nutrition.

 

A digital campaign featuring Haaland will run across the US, with large-scale campaign placements appearing in New York City’s Times Square on June 22. 

 

Norwegian seafood exporters will also play a major role in supporting Haaland and Norway’s national soccer team ahead of scheduled matches by supplying Seafood from Norway to the team’s training facility in North Carolina. 

 

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