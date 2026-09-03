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Norwegian salmon exports hit new record in August

News03 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 16 billion (£1.27 bn) last month with aquaculture generating its highest ever share.

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A record breaker Norwegian salmon Vince spt 26
The overall seafood increase was 14% on August last year with even the troubled US market perking up for the first time in months.
 
But from that NOK 16bn figure aquaculture’s share was 81.4%, totalling NOK 13 billion (just over £1bn), the highest ever.
 
 
Norwegian Seafood Council Christian Chramer Vince spt 26
Norwegian Seafood Council - Christian Chramer
Norwegian Seafood Council CEO Christian Charmer said wild catch quota restrictions were now affecting the export balance .
 
Seafood exports to China continued to increase. Salmon, haddock and Greenland halibut were the three largest species to this market in August, and all saw solid growth in both volume and value.
 
Norway exported 153,602 tons of salmon worth NOK 12.3 billion  (almost £1bn) in August. The value increased by NOK 2 billion, (£159m) or 19%, compared to the same month last year. The volume growth was 7% with Poland, the Netherlands and China the largest markets for salmon.
 
This, says the Seafood Council, was a record high export value for salmon in a single month, NOK 19 million  (£1.5m) higher than the previous record month, which was back in October 2025.
 
Poland had the largest value growth in August, with an increase in export value of NOK 487 million (£39m), or 32%, compared to the same month last year.
 
The export volume to Poland ended at 28,800 tons, which is 21% higher than the same month last year.
 
Commenting on the overall seafood export picture, CEO Chramer said: “Despite the fact that the Norwegian krone is significantly stronger than in the corresponding month last year, there was a historically high value for seafood exports in August.
 
“The reason is primarily increased salmon volumes at higher prices and price increases for cod, mackerel, herring and saithe.”
 
He said seafood exports to the US have slowed sharply in 2026, and last month the country increased its punitive tariff on Norway to 12.5%.
 
Nevertheless, in August there was a growth in value to the US market for the very first time this year.
 
He added: “Even though Norway has received worse customs conditions than several of our competitor nations, we have had growth in salmon exports to the US for two months in a row.
 
“At the same time, the US is out of the top 3 list of our largest seafood markets. This is mainly due to other countries having greater growth, especially for salmon.”
CEO Chramer said favourable biological conditions this summer have given Norway  access to a lot of large, high-quality fish, which are sought after, among other things, in the well-paying sushi segment, also in the United States.
 
In addition, there was an underlying growth in demand for Norwegian salmon in the global seafood market, which is driving up both price and export value, Chramer explained.

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What land-based salmon projects are being developed in Norway?How are Norwegian hatcheries improving salmon smolt quality before sea transfer?Which technologies are helping Norwegian farms reduce sea lice pressure?How are salmon farmers responding to changing export markets beyond China and Poland?What challenges do Norwegian producers face when raising larger salmon in sea cages?
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