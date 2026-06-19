Norway’s World Cup team fuelled by 500 kilos of seafood

More than 500 kilos – or almost half a ton – of quality Norwegian seafood, including salmon, has been sent to Norway’s national football team in the US to help feed and inspire the players during their FIFA World Cup campaign.

Behind the move is the team chef Aron Espeland who wants to ensure that nothing is left to chance.

He said: “It is a demanding job to plan and serve four daily meals to more than 60 people over such a long period, but thanks to thorough preparations and fantastic ingredients from Norway, we are ready for the challenge.

“I am really looking forward to doing my part to help the players perform at their best during the World Cup.”

The national team have already got off to a flying start beating Iraq 4-1 in their first match. Norway is vying with 47 other countries, including England and Scotland, in the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Espeland has temporarily relocated from Brasserie France in Oslo to the Norway team’s hotel in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Together with chefs Eirik Tufte and Christian Karlsson, Espeland wants to ensure that star man Erling Haaland and his teammates eat high-performance and healthy food as they prepare for their remaining group stage matches against Senegal and France.

According to Espeland, proper nutrition is very important when footballers are performing at the highest level, so they need to get enough vitamins and minerals every day.

He believes seafood provides players with the essential proteins and nutrients they need for match-day peak performance as well as post-game recovery.

It is not the first time that fish in quantity has been sent to a World Cup team. In the 1970 tournament in Mexico, England manager Sir Alf Ramsay was so worried about “Montezuma’s Revenge” – stomach upsets from contaminated food and water – he ordered hundreds of frozen fish fingers from Findus in Grimsby.

Footballer Alan Mullery joked later he had eaten so many fish fingers that he never wanted to see another one again!