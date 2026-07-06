Norway's salmon and trout exports perked up in June

Salmon exports were up in both value and volume

Salmon exports were up in both value and volume

The Council, which published its half year export figures on Friday, has also announced the performance for last month.

They show that salmon was up in both volume and value. The country’s fish farmers sold 129,800 tons of salmon worth NOK 10.1 billion (£770m) in June.

The value increased by NOK 1 billion, or 11%, compared to June last year while the growth in volume rose by 19%.

The country’s trout farmers also enjoyed a better June, exporting 7,900 tons worth NOK 640 million (£48m). This represented an increase in value of 18% or NOK 97 million (£7.4m) on a year ago, and an upturn in volume of 18%.

June apart, however, the first half of 2026 was difficult for the trout sector. It reported a 10% fall in volume to 35,394 tons while the value at NOK 3.2 billion (£244m) dropped by NOK 279 million (£21m) or 8%.

Once again, the USA, Poland and Ukraine were the largest markets for trout. Poland had the greatest value growth in the first half of the year, with an increase in export value of NOK 246 million, or 96%, compared to the first half of last year. The export volume to Poland ended at 6,088 tons, which is 88% higher than the first half of last year.

Seafood Council analyst Paul T. Aandahl said the decline in trout volume was due to a shift in production, from trout to salmon.

“Producers are free to choose whether they want to produce salmon or trout, “ he added.

Meanwhile, aquaculture produced cod volumes during the first half of 2026 fell by 5% to 7,713 tons but the export value rose by 9% to NOK 595 million (£45m). In June, however, export volumes of farmed cod rose by an impressive 63% to 1,315 tons. Farmed cod now makes up 35% of all Norwegian fresh cod exports.