Norway unfairly singled out on tariffs, says seafood chief

The industry employer organisation Seafood Norway has said President Trump’s latest tariff hike has given the country’s competitors a major advantage.

Trump last week imposed a new wave of tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on a large number of countries, using a piece of US legislation aimed at restricting imports from countries that are not doing enough to stop forced labour.

Norway will be paying 12.5% compared with 10% in the UK, which gives Scottish salmon going into the US a major advantage.

Iceland and the Faroe islands, two major salmon producers, will be paying no tariffs at all and it now turns out that Canadian salmon will also be exempt because of an earlier trade agreement.

Geir Ove Ystmark, Chief Executive of Seafood Norway said in a statement at the weekend the move places the Norwegian seafood industry in an unfair competitive situation in one of their most important markets.

He claimed Norwegian seafood now had the worst conditions of any seafood exporter to the United States.

Ystmark said: “Exports to the US have already fallen after the US changed its tariff policy. With this decision, we risk losing further market share to competitors who get better terms than Norway.

“While key competitors such as the EU and the UK are all subject to an additional tariff of 10%, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Iceland are completely exempt from tariffs – because the countries have not been subject to investigation.”

“Chile has also been imposed an additional tariff of 12.5%, but Norway is still being hit harder as we have a broader product portfolio for the American market.”

Last summer, the United States imposed country-specific tariffs when Norway was subject to 15%, while the UK, Chile and the Faroe Islands were handed lower rates.

Canada retained duty-free market access for seafood covered by the free trade agreement with the US. The US Supreme Court later overturned the legal basis for these tariff decisions, and to this day there has been a flat tariff of 10% for most countries.

Ystmark said: “With today’s decision, Norway will once again receive poorer market access than several of our most important competitors. At the same time, the EU will receive a lower tariff rate than Norway.

“The US justifies the new tariff with its assessment of Norway’s regulations related to products produced through forced labour. Seafood Norway believes this assessment is unreasonable.

“Norwegian companies have no tolerance for forced labour and are subject to the Transparency Act. Norway will also implement EU regulations that prohibit products produced through forced labour.”

“We therefore believe that there is no basis for giving Norway worse market access than our competitors,” Ystmark said.