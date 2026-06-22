Norway publishes new ‘traffic light’ map

The Norwegian government has published a new map for aquaculture planning, which it says should allow an increase in production of 8,300 tons across three areas.

The so-called “traffic light” system is divided into 13 areas all along the Norwegian coast, with three categories to determine the permitted level of salmon and trout farming, based on an assessment of its impact on the environment and, specifically, on wild fish.

The government says production must be cut in one area (PO3) in the south of the country.

The three categories are:

Green: Allows for growth in production capacity. Production areas 1,12 and 13 have been given the green light.

Yellow: Means that capacity is frozen at current levels. Production areas 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 have received a yellow light.

Red: Requires a downward adjustment of production capacity. Production area 3 has been given a red light.

Three zones have been placed in the “green” category, one in the south and two in the north, which will allow an increase in production by up to 6% for these zones.

Nine areas have been placed in the yellow category which means production more or less remains the same.

The colours are based on scientific assessments on the impact of sea lice on wild salmon for the years 2024 and 2025.