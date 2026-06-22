Norway publishes new ‘traffic light’ map

The Norwegian government has published a new map for aquaculture planning, which it says should allow an increase in production of 8,300 tons across three areas.
The so-called “traffic light” system is divided into 13 areas all along the Norwegian coast, with three categories to determine the permitted level of salmon and trout farming, based on an assessment of its impact on the environment and, specifically, on wild fish.
The government says production must be cut in one area (PO3) in the south of the country.
The three categories are:
Three zones have been placed in the “green” category, one in the south and two in the north, which will allow an increase in production by up to 6% for these zones.
Nine areas have been placed in the yellow category which means production more or less remains the same.
The colours are based on scientific assessments on the impact of sea lice on wild salmon for the years 2024 and 2025.
Fisheries Minister Marianne Sivertsen Næss said: “We continue to facilitate growth in areas where the impact of sea lice on wild salmon is acceptable. This also means that production capacity is kept unchanged in areas where the impact is moderate, and that we reduce production capacity where the impact is unacceptable.”
According to trade reports from Norway, the SalMar farming areas have come out best in the new system while Lerøy does not fare so well.
Minister Næss added: “I am concerned that more areas than previously are receiving yellow lights, and that this is happening despite the goal of reducing the impact on wild salmonids.
“I would like to remind you that the traffic light system in itself is not, and is not intended to be, sufficient to reduce the impact on wild salmonids from sea lice.”
She believes that if the industry is to expand , it must make changes to reduce the sea lice population spreading from fish farms.
“The government has adopted a scheme which means that reduced capacity can be used in closed cages,” she said.