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Norway hits July seafood export record

News05 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

Following a disappointing June, Norwegian seafood exports bounced back strongly in July, the latest figures from the Norwegian Seafood Council show today – and it looks as if Norway’s high profile in the World Cup may have contributed to that.

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Seafood from Norway Haaland advert Times Square NY (photo: Trude Bessesen)

Once again salmon was the big revenue driver. Norway exported seafood worth a total of NOK 15.6 billion (£1.21 bn) last month, 13% higher than the same month in 2025.

Norway’s fish farmers exported 147,891 tons of salmon worth NOK 11.6 billion (£904m) in July, the strongest month yet in both volume and value terms.

 

The value increased by NOK 1.6 billion (£125m) or 16% while there was a 10% growth in volume.

 

Norwegian Seafood Council CEO Christian Chramer said: “Salmon drove both increased export volumes and higher prices.

 

“Price increases for cod, mackerel and trout also contributed positively. A stronger Norwegian krone has put a damper on value growth, but the strong growth for salmon overshadows this effect and ensures that the export value overall increases.”

 

He added: “In addition, the international attention surrounding Norway in connection with the World Cup is helping to maintain interest in several important markets.”

 

Norway’s national team exceeded expectations by reaching the quarter-finals, and its superstar Erling Haaland has been at the heart of an advertising and PR campaign to promote the healthy benefits of Norwegian seafood.

 

Seafood exports to China increased by 21% to NOK 1.6 billion (£125m) in July with salmon accounting for 65% of this.

 

So far this year, Norway has exported 75,800 tons of salmon to China for NOK 5.6 billion (£436m), corresponding to a value increase of 41% and a volume increase of 46%.

 

CEO Chramer said: “China has consolidated its position as Norway’s second largest salmon market. The capacity in the Chinese salmon sashimi processing industry continues to increase, enabling further growth in domestic consumption of salmon.

 

“As of the first half of the year, Norway’s market share was 61%, up from 57% for the same period last year.”

 

Seafood Council analyst and salmon expert Paul Aandahl said: Favourable production conditions and increased average size of the salmon have led to a record export volume of salmon this summer.

 

“Despite the volume growth, the price was higher than in the same month last year. For example, exports of fresh whole salmon have increased by 12% to just under 123,000 tons, while the price increased by 8% to NOK 71.48 per kilogram [£5.57].”

Christian Chramer Norwegian Seafood Council 20260506
Christian Chramer, Norwegian Seafood Council CEO
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