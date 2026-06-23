Norway aquaculture employers strike peace deal with union

The threat of a potentially damaging strike in the Norwegian aquaculture industry has been lifted, following mediation.

From left: Geir Ove Ystmark – CEO of Seafood Norway, Bjørn Lillebergen – mediator and Hilde Elgesem Andersen, union secretary of the Norwegian Federation of Seafood.

From left: Geir Ove Ystmark – CEO of Seafood Norway, Bjørn Lillebergen – mediator and Hilde Elgesem Andersen, union secretary of the Norwegian Federation of Seafood.

The possibility of industrial action emerged last week after talks broke down between employer organisation Seafood Norway (Sjømat Norge) and the Norwegian Federation of Seafood Workers.

The two sides then went into deep mediation last Thursday and Friday, as is the practice in Scandinavian industrial disputes, and later emerged with a collective agreement.

The talks covered more than just straight pay, including issues such as sickness and social benefits.

Seafood Norway chief executive Geir Ove Ystmark said: “We have disagreed on whether advance payments should be included in the agreement.

“Developments in other negotiations and mediations have influenced the conclusion. Now it is important that we all work to ensure that NAV [The Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration, which administers social benefits] has the shortest possible case processing time, so that the companies do not have a disproportionately large burden.”

The key points include a general supplement to all of NOK 6.50 (60p) per hour plus an adjustment supplement of NOK 1.50 to all employees.

The minimum wage rates are increased by NOK 26.50 (£2.10p) per hour. This gives an hourly wage of NOK 262 (£21)for new employees and an hourly wage of NOK 264 for those with one year of service. The on-call allowance has also been increased by 50%.

Union negotiator Hilde Elgesem Andersen said: “ We have achieved a financial result in line with the frontline profession, and passed several important demands.

“In addition, a committee will be set up to look at working hours regulations, handling of holidays and clarifications regarding the responsibility of shipmasters.”