Nordic Halibut says acquisitions have strengthened its value chain

Nordic Halibut AS has reported an average fresh fish sales price of 170 NOK per kilo (almost £13/kg) HOG in the second quarter of 2026.

The company said in a trading update this was consistent with the average sales price recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Nordic Halibut harvested 201 metric tons HOG (head on, gutted), compared to 268 tons a year ago. The year-to-date harvest volume of 470 tons HOG remains in line with target.

Nordic said the average harvest weight was 5.2 kg HOG, compared to 4.3 kg HOG in Q2 2025.

Revenues for April and June amounted to NOK 30 million (£2.3m), based on a total sales volume of 182 tons, compared to 191 tons in Q2 2025.

The sales in the period consist of 147 tons fresh HOG and 35 tons of frozen HOG. Biomass increased by 12.3% in Q2 2026 from the previous quarter.

The company added: “Including harvested biomass, total sea-based production for the quarter reflects a 18.8% growth in biomass.

“During the quarter, the company completed strategic acquisitions that secured full control of its harvesting and processing operations through the acquisition of Pure Norwegian Seafood.”

The report said the acquisitions of Gulbygget AS and Thule Marine AS have further strengthened Nordic Halibut’s value chain by adding production capacity and supporting future growth.

Construction of the Tingvoll facility progressed as planned during the second quarter, with the first section scheduled to receive fish this month.

The report added: “The facility remains on track to become fully operational by 2027 and will play a key role in supporting the company’s scale-up strategy, aiming for an annual production of 10,350 tonnes by 2031.

The complete report for Q2 2026 will be published on 27 August.