Nordic Halibut buys Måsøval-owned seafood business

Fish farmer Nordic Halibut is acquiring all the shares in the Måsøval-owned company Pure Norwegian Seafood (PNS) for NOK 60 million (around £4.5m).

The deal brings the PNS slaughterhouse, with which Nordic Halibut already has a commercial relationship with as a customer, into Nordic’s integrated value chain.

The slaughterhouse has earlier been under investigation for selling frozen salmon that did not comply with human consumption regulations. According to the announcement, Måsøval retains all financial risk and liability related to an ongoing criminal and supervisory case against PNS.

Nordic Halibut said it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Måsøval for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in PNS, materially on the same commercial terms as contemplated under an earlier option agreement.

PNS owns a processing facility based in Averøy, Møre og Romsdal, renowned for its high-quality services.

The announcement added: “The processing plant has a highly flexible production line that is adaptable to processing multiple species, with capacities for sanitary slaughtering as well as significant freezing capabilities.

“The company (Nordic Halibut) currently has a commercial relationship with PNS under the customer agreement, and the acquisition will provide the company with full control over the processing facility and related operations.”

“The acquisition represents the final step toward achieving full control over the company’s entire value chain – from genetics to harvesting, processing and value-added production.

“Access to PNS’ processing facility is an important factor in the company’s planned scale-up of production volumes, targeting an annual production of 10,350 tonnes (heads on gutted) by 2031.

Based in western Norway, Nordic Halibut is the country’s largest farmer of farmed halibut, which it sells to the premium seafood market.