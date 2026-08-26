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Nordic Aqua doubles production – but the company is still seeking profit

News26 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

Nordic Aqua Partners, the Norwegian company with its own land salmon farm in North East China, recorded a biomass production of 2,294 tonnes for the second quarter of this year, driven by the ramp up of the facility’s Stage 2, as well as by “excellent” fish health and welfare.

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Nordic Aqua Partners Ningbo plant 2026
Nordic Aqua Partners Ningbo plant

This gave the company a total biomass of 5,644 tonnes at end of June with an average standing biomass cost of €5.36 per kilo (£4.58).

 

The second quarter operating EBIT was a modest loss of €600,000 (£495,000), impacted by high market supply with corresponding softening spot prices.

 

The company said detailed engineering for Stage 3 and Stage 2 was near completion. It added that the continued strong momentum in the Chinese market for Atlantic salmon, with first half imports up by 39% year on year.

 

The second quarter of 2026 marked an important milestone for Nordic Aqua, with the company reaching full run-rate for Stage 2 of the Ningbo project, which combined with Stage 1 constitutes an annual production capacity of 8,000 tonnes.

 

CEO Ragnar Joensen said: “It is with great pleasure we can announce that we are now fully up and running with an annual production capacity of 8,000 tonnes.

 

“The good operational performance seen during recent quarters continues and combined with good fish health and welfare, this is gradually supporting improved growth, higher harvest weights and lower production costs."

 

Nordic Aqua said the Chinese salmon market continues to show robust growth, driven by the rapid expansion of its upper middle- and high-income class and demand for premium, sustainably produced seafood.

 

“The consumption growth of fresh, whole Atlantic salmon in China in 2025 was 48%, the highest growth in any of the major markets for Atlantic salmon in the world.

 

“Imports continued their upward trajectory in 2026, with Q2 volumes reaching 40,908 tonnes, up 25% year-over-year. Volumes for the first half year 2026 reached 87,459 tonnes, up 39% year-over-year.”

 

Nordic Aqua Partners A/S was founded in November 2016 and is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange/Euronext Growth.

Asia and AustralasiachinaLand Based Farming & HatcheriesNordic Aqua Partnerssalmon
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