NOAA picks partners for aquaculture initiative

US public body NOAA has picked the University of New Hampshire to lead a new initiative aimed at revitalising the American aquaculture sector. The new collaborative body also brings in expertise from across the United States.

NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency) has announced that the University of New Hampshire (UNH) will lead the newly established Cooperative Institute Fostering Aquaculture Research and Markets (CIFARM), a five-year national partnership focused on advancing sustainable US aquaculture.

With approximately $13.5m (£10m) in initial funding, CIFARM will support research and partnerships that NOAA said will make it safer, more environmentally friendly and cost-effective to produce seafood domestically.

Led by UNH, CIFARM brings together a broad national network of partners, including New Hampshire Sea Grant, the University of Miami, Florida Sea Grant, University of Southern Mississippi, Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium, Hubbs-Sea World Research Institute (HSWRI), California Sea Grant, University of Hawaii, and Hawaii Sea Grant.

Neil Jacobs, NOAA administrator, said: “The United States is finally recognizing aquaculture as a vital complement to our world-class fisheries. We look forward to collaborating with these exemplary partners to continue to unlock the potential of this industry in the United States.”

As part of CIFARM, HSWRI will contribute expertise in marine aquaculture technology development, offshore and community-scale aquaculture systems, seafood production, workforce development, and environmental monitoring.

“Aquaculture will play an increasingly important role in meeting America’s growing demand for healthy, sustainable seafood,” said Mark Drawbridge, Director of the Sustainable Seafood Program at HSWRI. “For more than four decades, HSWRI has developed innovative aquaculture technologies and science-based solutions that improve seafood production while protecting marine resources. Through CIFARM, we look forward to working with partners across the country to advance sustainable aquaculture, strengthen coastal economies, and increase domestic seafood production.”

The Institute’s research programs span marine finfish, shellfish, seaweed, and restorative aquaculture, providing practical solutions that support both environmental stewardship and economic growth. HSWRI said it will also help ensure that research and technology developed through CIFARM addresses the unique opportunities and challenges facing aquaculture on the US West Coast.