New wellboat company makes stock exchange debut

A new wellboat and aquaculture support company has made its debut on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Pelican Aqua Holding PLC has just filed for listing on the Euronext Oslo Børs and is now open for trading. The company said it was pleased to announce that all conditions for the listing had been fulfilled.

Pelican Aqua Holding Plc is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus, established for the purpose of “providing business-critical services to salmon farmers, including transportation- and biological treatment of fish”.

It is also moving at pace. The company’s fully owned subsidiaries have entered into contracts for the construction of four 5,000 cubic metre live fish carriers (LFCs), to be delivered in 2029.

Pelican also holds options for up to six additional similar LFC vessels. The company said it is focused on the large-capacity segment of the wellboat market.

Pelican Aqua was founded in March this year by Gunnar W. Eliassen, who is also chairman of the board. Eliassen’s track record includes senior posts in shipping and finance, with roles at Pareto Securities and marine businesses Bruton and Seatankers.

Jon Are Gummedal, the former CEO of DESS Aquaculture Shipping, is CEO of Pelican. He has extensive experience from management position in the aqua service vessel industry.

Pelican Aqua said the organisation will be built progressively in line with fleet expansion, ensuring cost efficiency and right competence at the right time.

It also believes global wellboat demand is expected to continue to grow, creating a substantial supply-demand gap of some 30 vessels by 2030.