ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

New wellboat company makes stock exchange debut

News07 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

A new wellboat and aquaculture support company has made its debut on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Pelican Aqua logo and boats 20260707
Pelican Aqua launched on the Oslo stock exchange this week

Pelican Aqua Holding PLC has just filed for listing on the Euronext Oslo Børs and is now open for trading. The company said it was pleased to announce that all conditions for the listing had been fulfilled.

 

Pelican Aqua Holding Plc is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus, established for the purpose of “providing business-critical services to salmon farmers, including transportation- and biological treatment of fish”.

 

It is also moving at pace. The company’s fully owned subsidiaries have entered into contracts for the construction of four 5,000 cubic metre live fish carriers (LFCs), to be delivered in 2029.

 

Pelican also holds options for up to six additional similar LFC vessels. The company said it is focused on the large-capacity segment of the wellboat market.

 

Pelican Aqua was founded in March this year by Gunnar W. Eliassen, who is also chairman of the board. Eliassen’s track record includes senior posts in shipping and finance, with roles at Pareto Securities and marine businesses Bruton and Seatankers.

 

Jon Are Gummedal, the former CEO of DESS Aquaculture Shipping, is CEO of Pelican. He has extensive experience from management position in the aqua service vessel industry.

 

Pelican Aqua said the organisation will be built progressively in line with fleet expansion, ensuring cost efficiency and right competence at the right time.

 

It also believes global wellboat demand is expected to continue to grow, creating a substantial supply-demand gap of some 30 vessels by 2030.

pelican aqua holding lists on euronext growth oslo photo thomas brun ntb 20260706
Gunnar W. Eliassen, Chairman and Interim CEO of Pelican Aqua Holding, rang the stock exchange’s bell with colleagues to celebrate the listing of the company on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company was welcomed by Øivind Amundsen, CEO of Euronext Oslo Børs. (Photo: Thomas Brun | NTB Kommunikasjon)
Boats and BargesEurope - NordicsInvestment and Finance - MarineNorwayPelican AquasalmonSea Farmingwellboats
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Marine Operative - Port of Cromarty Firth
InvergordonInvergordonSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Team Leader (Hygiene Night Shift) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Technician (Primary) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Asbestos Officer (Housing) - Waverley Court - 15350_1782742619 - City of Edinburgh Council
EH8 8BGEH8 8BG£40,501 to £47,639 per annum£40,501 to £47,639 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.