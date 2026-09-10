New ISA alert in Nordland

More suspected cases of infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) have been reported in the north of Norway.

The latest alert is at the Sørfjorden Stamfisk broodstock farm in Sørfold municipality in Nordland, which is operated by Benchmark Genetics AS.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has reported that it was notified on Tuesday this week by Pharmaq Analytiq of its suspicions that its findings at the site were consistent with the presence of ISA.

The suspicions are based on positive analysis results (PCR) after sampling of egg fluid at the location.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority says it will conduct sampling for possible verification and confirmation of the diagnosis.

As in all these cases action to limit the spread of infection include, restrictions have been put in place around the location, including a ban on moving fish and farm products without special permission.

If the suspicion is confirmed, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority may order the evacuation of the premises, or possibly parts of the premises.

The number of ISA cases, confirmed and suspected, has increased in northern Norway over the past few weeks.

Just over a week ago there was one confirmed and two suspected incidents in quick succession over just a few days in the Bodø region of northern Norway.

While ISA is a serious concern for the fish farmers, who often face heavy financial losses if fish have to be slaughtered prematurely, it should be noted that the disease is not harmful to humans.