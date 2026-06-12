New funding scheme for salmon conservation linked to fish escapes

Scotland’s salmon farmers will help fund wild fish conservation when escapes occur, under a new agreement with Scotland’s leading river fisheries body, Fisheries Management Scotland.

Salmon Scotland and FMS have developed a joint approach to direct funding towards conservation work following escape incidents, and the Scottish Government has welcomed the agreement as an example of organisations working together to support wild salmon.

Critics of the salmon farming sector have long called for heavy fines for companies over fish escapes, but this scheme has been set up on a voluntary basis. It will be embedded in the sector’s Code of Good Practice, which is independently audited and treated as a requirement by salmon farming companies and retailers.

A new independent company will administer the scheme, with directors drawn from both the farmed and wild fisheries management sectors. Money raised through the scheme will go directly into projects supporting Scotland’s wild salmon.

The new scheme, which builds on recommendations set out by the Salmon Interactions Working Group in 2020, provides a practical way for farmers to support conservation work when escapes occur.

In the event of a significant escape, farmers will also fund research to assess whether escaped fish have bred with local wild salmon populations.

Where evidence shows a clear impact on wild fish populations, additional contributions towards conservation work will be made over subsequent years.

Payments will be made on a scaled basis linked to the size of an escape, with a maximum cap in line with financial penalties available under Scottish marine legislation.

Payments will be made on the following basis:

1–50 escaped fish: £500

51–200 escaped fish: £1,000

201–500 escaped fish: £2,500

More than 500 fish: £5 per fish, capped at £50,000

The scheme will be subject to annual review.

Escape incidents are rare, Salmon Scotland pointed out, and farmers continue to work towards the ambition of zero escapes through investment in strengthened nets, farm infrastructure, and containment systems.

The new agreement builds on that work by establishing a dedicated funding mechanism for conservation work following escapes.

Indications are that conservation and research funded by the scheme will be targeted at wild salmon in the local area affected by an escape.