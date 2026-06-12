New funding scheme for salmon conservation linked to fish escapes

Scotland’s salmon farmers will help fund wild fish conservation when escapes occur, under a new agreement with Scotland’s leading river fisheries body, Fisheries Management Scotland.
Salmon Scotland and FMS have developed a joint approach to direct funding towards conservation work following escape incidents, and the Scottish Government has welcomed the agreement as an example of organisations working together to support wild salmon.
Critics of the salmon farming sector have long called for heavy fines for companies over fish escapes, but this scheme has been set up on a voluntary basis. It will be embedded in the sector’s Code of Good Practice, which is independently audited and treated as a requirement by salmon farming companies and retailers.
A new independent company will administer the scheme, with directors drawn from both the farmed and wild fisheries management sectors. Money raised through the scheme will go directly into projects supporting Scotland’s wild salmon.
The new scheme, which builds on recommendations set out by the Salmon Interactions Working Group in 2020, provides a practical way for farmers to support conservation work when escapes occur.
In the event of a significant escape, farmers will also fund research to assess whether escaped fish have bred with local wild salmon populations.
Where evidence shows a clear impact on wild fish populations, additional contributions towards conservation work will be made over subsequent years.
Payments will be made on a scaled basis linked to the size of an escape, with a maximum cap in line with financial penalties available under Scottish marine legislation.
Payments will be made on the following basis:
The scheme will be subject to annual review.
Escape incidents are rare, Salmon Scotland pointed out, and farmers continue to work towards the ambition of zero escapes through investment in strengthened nets, farm infrastructure, and containment systems.
The new agreement builds on that work by establishing a dedicated funding mechanism for conservation work following escapes.
Indications are that conservation and research funded by the scheme will be targeted at wild salmon in the local area affected by an escape.
Gillian Martin, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Rural Affairs, said: “I welcome the leadership shown by Salmon Scotland and Fisheries Management Scotland to deliver positive change, which demonstrates our collective commitment to supporting wild salmon and is an exemplar of what can be achieved by collaborative working to achieve a common goal.
“This new initiative will deliver on the ambitions of the Salmon Interactions Working Group to introduce a scheme to ring-fence funds to support conservation and research projects.
“We will continue to work with the sector to reduce the risk of fish farm escapes as we strive towards the NASCO [North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organisation] International Goals. However, where escapes do occur, I welcome the further action and collaboration that this new scheme will support.”
The new scheme will operate entirely independently from the Salmon Scotland Wild Fisheries Fund, which has already invested more than £635,000 in projects aimed at restoring rivers and rebuilding wild salmon populations. A further £230,000 will be invested in fish conservation projects funded by the salmon sector in 2026.
Salmon farmers have also supported research aimed at improving understanding of wild salmon migration, contributing £560,000 and providing vessels and staff for the West Coast Tracking Project led by the Atlantic Salmon Trust, Fisheries Management Scotland and the Scottish Government.
Dr Alan Wells, Chief Executive of Fisheries Management Scotland, said: “This initiative demonstrates the value of constructive engagement between wild fisheries and sectors whose activities can present a pressure on wild salmon.
“We welcome the opportunity to work directly with the salmon farming industry to develop and deliver a practical, proportionate approach that supports conservation outcomes.
“Wild salmon face a range of complex pressures, and it is vital that progress is made across all of them.
“We hope this initiative sets a positive example of how different sectors can take responsibility and implement meaningful action.
“In doing so, we can help secure a better future for Scotland’s wild salmon.”
Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland, commented: “Wild salmon are part of Scotland’s identity, and salmon farmers will continue playing their part in supporting recovery efforts.
“This agreement is a practical way to support wild salmon conservation when rare escape incidents occur.
“We recognise the importance of maintaining public confidence and welcome this opportunity to work closely with wild fisheries interests.
“Our members continue to invest in wild fish conservation, as well as strengthened infrastructure and containment systems, as part of the ambition of zero escapes.”
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