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New fish veterinary diagnostic lab opens in Inverness

News10 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Analytiq, a global leader in fish health and aquaculture diagnostics, has officially opened a new laboratory at An Lòchran, situated on the Inverness Campus. 

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C1405262 Pharmaq 22
The new Pharmaq lab at An Lochràn (photo: Gillian Frampton/Highlands and Islands Enterprise)

The company said the move consolidates its specialist teams and diagnostic services into a single, world-class hub, positioning it at the heart of Scotland’s premier aquaculture and life sciences community.

Following the strategic divestment in 2024 of its veterinary and environmental services, PHARMAQ Analytiq had been operating across two separate locations in Inverness. The new facility brings its molecular (qPCR), histology, and microbiology laboratories together under one roof, optimising workflows and significantly increasing testing capacity for the aquaculture sector.

The new laboratory houses Scotland’s only commercial histopathology facility dedicated entirely to fish tissue processing. It features expanded digital pathology capabilities and advanced robotic qPCR equipment, enabling the company to scale up its rapid diagnostic services and accelerate the development of new assays.

The move embeds PHARMAQ Analytiq within the Inverness Campus’s rapidly growing aquaculture hub, fostering closer collaboration with neighbouring institutions such as the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC), the Rivers and Lochs Institute, and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre (RAVIC).

The official opening  took place on Monday, 8 June. 

 

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Some of Pharmaq Analytiq’s Inverness team in the new lab at An Lochràn (photo: Gillian Frampton/Highlands and Islands Enterprise)

Chris Matthews, Aquaculture Veterinarian and Business Unit Director for PHARMAQ Analytiq in the UK, commented: "The move to our new facility at An Lòchran marks an exciting new chapter for PHARMAQ Analytiq. By uniting our specialist PCR, histology, and microbiology teams into a single, world-class hub, we have significantly enhanced our operational efficiency and capacity. This investment underscores our long-term commitment to the Scottish aquaculture industry and ensures we are better equipped than ever to deliver the rapid, high-precision diagnostics required to support healthy fish production and industry sustainability for years to come."

April Conroy, Life Sciences team at Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said: “PHARMAQ is part of Zoetis, a global leader in animal health, providing medicines, vaccines and diagnostic tools. We’re delighted the company has chosen Inverness Campus as the base for its high-throughput fish health services, where it will be working alongside academic laboratories focused on human and environmental health.

“The new laboratory will not only support Scotland’s aquaculture sector but will receive samples from around the world, strengthening the region’s role in global fish health. This is a significant investment in the region and further establishes Inverness Campus as a key centre for life sciences.”

 

Analytical Products & ServicesFish Health & WelfareHighlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE)PharmaqScotlandSea Farmingunited kingdomVeterinary Science
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