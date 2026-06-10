New fish veterinary diagnostic lab opens in Inverness

Analytiq, a global leader in fish health and aquaculture diagnostics, has officially opened a new laboratory at An Lòchran, situated on the Inverness Campus.

The new Pharmaq lab at An Lochràn (photo: Gillian Frampton/Highlands and Islands Enterprise)

The new Pharmaq lab at An Lochràn (photo: Gillian Frampton/Highlands and Islands Enterprise)

The company said the move consolidates its specialist teams and diagnostic services into a single, world-class hub, positioning it at the heart of Scotland’s premier aquaculture and life sciences community.

Following the strategic divestment in 2024 of its veterinary and environmental services, PHARMAQ Analytiq had been operating across two separate locations in Inverness. The new facility brings its molecular (qPCR), histology, and microbiology laboratories together under one roof, optimising workflows and significantly increasing testing capacity for the aquaculture sector.

The new laboratory houses Scotland’s only commercial histopathology facility dedicated entirely to fish tissue processing. It features expanded digital pathology capabilities and advanced robotic qPCR equipment, enabling the company to scale up its rapid diagnostic services and accelerate the development of new assays.

The move embeds PHARMAQ Analytiq within the Inverness Campus’s rapidly growing aquaculture hub, fostering closer collaboration with neighbouring institutions such as the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC), the Rivers and Lochs Institute, and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre (RAVIC).

The official opening took place on Monday, 8 June.