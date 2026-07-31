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New court challenge to traffic light plan

News31 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

A number of leading salmon farmers in south west Norway have launched another court action to challenge the “traffic light” scheme, which restricts the growth allowed for the industry on a coastal area basis.

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Fish farm. Norway

Many involved in the action are smaller companies, but among them are Mowi and Lerøy, two of the country’s largest operators.

 

They are claiming that the controversial scheme is costing them thousands of tons and millions of krone in lost production.

 

This will be the fourth time that the industry has taken such action, losing out on the three previous occasions. It is hoping it will be more successful this time.

 

Last month the Norwegian government published a new traffic light map divided into 13 areas along the entire coast which it says would another 8,300 tons of production.

 

But only three zones were green – two in the far north and one in the south – allowing an increase in production. Most were yellow, freezing output at current levels and there was one red area, calling for a reduction.

 

The companies taking action say that if they cannot get a change or an end to the system, they should receive compensation.

 

Since it was introduced almost a decade ago, the traffic light scheme has met with constant opposition from the salmon industry, which claims it is severely flawed.

 

The government believes regulation is necessary to protect wild salmon and reduce the proliferation of salmon lice.

 

Fisheries Minister Marianne Sivertsen Næss said she believes that, if the industry is to expand, something must be done about the lice issue, but she has indicated that she is not opposed to change.

Proposed traffic light map 2026 Norway
Proposed traffic light map and the companies likely to be affected
////industrynewNorwaypoliticssalmonSea FarmingSea Lice and Parasites
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Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XHIV54 8XH£35,677.16 per annum£35,677.16 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
PA73 6LYPA73 6LY£35,677.16 per annum£35,677.16 per annum
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Torridon, Wester RossTorridon, Wester Ross£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
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Kyleakin, Isle of SkyeKyleakin, Isle of Skye£45,340 per annum£45,340 per annum
Logistics Technician - Mowi Scotland
Kyleakin, Isle of SkyeKyleakin, Isle of Skye£27,677 to £33,827 per annum£27,677 to £33,827 per annum
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