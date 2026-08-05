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New CEO for Iceland’s First Water

News05 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

A change at the top of First Water, the large Icelandic land based salmon company, has been announced. Eggert Þór Kristófersson is stepping down as chief executive to be replaced by Einar Örn Ólafsson, former CEO of the now defunct low cost airline Play which collapsed last year.

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Einar Orn Olafsson
Einar Orn Olafsson, incoming CEO, First Water

Ólafsson does, however, have experience of being involved with aquaculture, having been head of the salmon company Fjarðarlax in his earlier days.

 

An announcement last night said that the board of directors of First Water and Kristófersson, had “reached an agreement” on his stepping down.

 

It added that  Kristófersson has served as CEO for the past four years and led an extensive development project for Icelandic aquaculture in Iceland. Kristófersson, a former banker with Íslandsbanki, had been new to aquaculture when he joined First Water in 2022.

 

Orri Hauksson, First Water chairman  says Kristófersson is leaving the company in a solid shape.

 

He added: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Eggert Þór for his successful work during this important development phase of First Water.

 

“Under his leadership, the company has built up strong and stable production, developed a sought-after high-quality product and completed financing for the first phase of the project in Þorlákshöfn.”

Eggert bor Kristofersson First Water CEO
Eggert bor Kristofersson, outgoing CEO, First Water

Einar Ólafsson said he was excited to take on the job and continue to build on the company’s foundation and lead it into the next phase.

 

He added: “Exciting times lie ahead for First Water. With the completion of the first phase of the project next year, the company will be in a very strong position with doubled production capacity, strong sales relationships and a sought-after high-quality product.

 

“With continued construction and increased production capacity, we anticipate a significant increase in export revenues, which will lay the foundation for further development of First Water’s operations in Þorlákshöfn.”

First WaterIcelandLand Based Farming & Hatcheriespeoplesalmon
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