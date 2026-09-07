Multi X welcomes Chile's largest wellboat

Trident Aqua Services and its customer, Multi X, have celebrated the naming of the wellboat Grip Discovery in Puerto Montt, Chile.

Delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey and designed by Salt Ship Design AS, of Norway the vessel, the Grip Discovery is the largest and most advanced wellboat currently operating in Chile, with a well capacity of 4,000 cubic metres.

It has also been outfitted to ensure fish health during transit, preserving the quality of catch for as long as possible.

The fish handling setup includes MMC First Process equipment and an Evotec package of cranes and custom-engineered hose reels for supplying raw water to the onboard reverse osmosis systems.

The vessel is equipped with a reverse osmosis system capable of producing up to 10,000 cubic metres of freshwater per day, enabling efficient freshwater treatments for biological challenges such as sea lice, amoebic gill disease (AGD) and other gill-related conditions.

Its large freshwater production capacity reduces downtime between treatments and supports gentle, effective and natural treatment methods that promote fish welfare. A battery package of approximately 1,000 kWh further contributes to reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions.

Håkon Woldsund, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Evotec, said the hose reel solution will allow raw water to be sourced from greater depths, providing better control of water quality for freshwater treatments.

Trident considers this freshwater method a gentler way to treat amoebic gill disease (AGD) and sea lice.

Arild Aasmyr, CEO of Trident Aqua Services, said: “As the largest wellboat currently operating in Chile, the vessel represents an important milestone both for Trident Aqua Services and for the further development of the Chilean salmon industry."

The Grip Discovery was built in compliance with Norwegian flag and Bureau Veritas class requirements.