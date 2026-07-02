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Mt Fuji salmon farmer hit by water quality issues

News02 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

Raised turbidity in the water has caused problems for the Japan-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood.

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Proximar grow out tanks

Proximar reported the issue in its second quarter update. Turbidity refers to the cloudiness or murkiness of water caused by suspended particles such as silt, clay, algae, organic matter or microorganisms.

 

Proximar is Norwegian owned but operates a RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) a salmon farm near Japan’s Mount Fuji. The company said that feeding was temporarily impacted by elevated turbidity, likely caused by “operational parameters”, with the root cause still being identified.

 

The report added: “Turbidity levels have since improved and is no longer restricting feeding, with appetites developing positively.”

 

During the second quarter, Proximar Seafood harvested 726 metric tons (HOG – head on, gutted), compared to 697 tons (HOG) during the 2026 January to March first quarter. This brings the total harvest since September 2024 to around 2,800 tons (HOG).

 

Proximar said that biological indicators remained strong, with 99.3% superior grade in the quarter and 98.9% survival rate for the grow-out.

 

As of 30 June 2026, standing biomass was 1,730 tons, compared to 1,880 tons as of 31 March 2026. Including the harvested biomass of 875 tons LW, gross biomass growth in the quarter was 726 tons.

 

It added: “Proximar currently has approximately 2.1 million healthy salmon in production. In June, the targeted harvest of smaller fish was initiated to free up tank capacity and prioritise increasing the average harvest sizes to above 3 kg, as announced in the first quarter 2026 presentation.

 

“The adjusted harvest plan impacted average harvest weights in the second quarter, which ended at 2.56 kg HOG.

 

“Despite this, harvest sizes are trending up and increased from 2.25 kg HOG in the previous quarter, demonstrating continued positive size distribution developments.”

 

The average net sales price improved in the second quarter to NOK 64 per kilo up from NOK 54 per kilo in Q1, but remained impacted by a weaker spot market and limited contracted sales of fish above 3 kg.

 

For fish above 3 kg HOG, average price achievement was NOK 75 per kilo, the same as in Q1.

 

Proximar reports: “Despite the weaker spot market, sales prices with our loyal customers remained stable, highlighting the value of contracted customers.

 

“Market conditions are expected to improve in the third quarter, supported by an increase in contracted sales.”

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How can RAS farms ensure good water quality?When did Proximar's Japanese facility start operating?Which other salmon farms use RAS technology?
Asia and AustralasiaJapanLand Based Farming & HatcheriesProximarsalmon
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