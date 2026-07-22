MPs unhappy with government stance on coastal funding

The UK Government has given short shrift to calls from MPs for a “reset” of relations with fishing communities – and has defended the proportion of funding allocated to Scotland and the other devolved administrations.

In its report Resetting the relationship with fishing communities, published in April, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Select Committee of the House of Commons argued that local fishing communities needed to be given more of a say in the new aid scheme, the Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund, and called for a “Sea Use Framework” to be drawn up to address the competing demands of different users in the UK’s coastal waters.

The EFRA Committee also highlighted what its members saw as an unfair allocation of funds for fishing and coastal growth (including seafood processing and aquaculture). The current share allocated to Scotland and the other devolved administrations follows the Barnett formula, which is based on overall population size rather than the size of the fishing industry in each region.

Given that around half of the UK’s fishing industry, and the vast majority of aquaculture by value, is based in Scotland, this approach has come in for heavy criticism.

In its response, DEFRA (the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs), has rejected the committee’s recommendation on spatial planning, believing a Sea Use Framework is effectively already in place via its Marine Spatial Prioritisation Programme. DEFRA said it is taking a “strategic approach” to managing pressures on marine space, including through the Marine Spatial Prioritisation Programme (MSPRi). It added that it would not regularly report on the activities of that Programme.

DEFRA also rejected the call for a UK-wide network of Regional Fisheries Management Forums, comprising fishers, marine scientists and environmental organisations.

The government is also sticking to its position on funding for the devolved administrations. It said in its response: “Devolved Governments were clear that funding should not be reserved in the manner used under the UK Seafood Fund (UKSF) and emphasised that they are best placed to identify and respond to the needs of their own fishing industries. The Government therefore devolved the Fund in line with those

discussions and priorities.

“As a result, £56 million out of the £360 million will go to support the fishing industries in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, in addition to the wider spending settlements already provided to each Devolved Government by HM Treasury. The Government will continue to work closely and constructively with the Devolved Governments as delivery progresses.”

DEFRA also rejected a call to “front load” spending from the fund, to get more money sooner into capital programmes that will take several years to produce a result.