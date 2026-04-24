MPs call for a rethink on fisheries funding

The UK government’s funding programme for fisheries and coastal communities has been ill thought out and poorly communicated, according to a report from MPs in the UK Parliament – and Scotland’s funding allocation may have been set too low.

The conclusions come from a report published today by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Select Committee of the House of Commons.

The report, “Resetting the relationship with fishing communities”, outlines how the Government can help the UK fishing industry thrive after a number of unforced errors.

It also highlights a lack of trust and understanding between fishing communities and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), following the perceived shortcomings of the UK’s agreement of a 12-year reciprocal access deal with the EU.

The £360m Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund was announced in February this year to support fisheries and aquaculture industries, and this week a further £1.5m was announced to help support seafood exports.

The EFRA Committee broadly welcomes the fund but argues that communication with fishing communities, and UK nations, on how the fund should be allocated has been poor.