MPs call for a rethink on fisheries funding

The UK government’s funding programme for fisheries and coastal communities has been ill thought out and poorly communicated, according to a report from MPs in the UK Parliament – and Scotland’s funding allocation may have been set too low.
The conclusions come from a report published today by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Select Committee of the House of Commons.
The report, “Resetting the relationship with fishing communities”, outlines how the Government can help the UK fishing industry thrive after a number of unforced errors.
It also highlights a lack of trust and understanding between fishing communities and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), following the perceived shortcomings of the UK’s agreement of a 12-year reciprocal access deal with the EU.
The £360m Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund was announced in February this year to support fisheries and aquaculture industries, and this week a further £1.5m was announced to help support seafood exports.
The EFRA Committee broadly welcomes the fund but argues that communication with fishing communities, and UK nations, on how the fund should be allocated has been poor.
EFRA Committee Chair Alistair Carmichael MP said: “DEFRA’s Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund stands a chance of doing real, lasting good in fishing communities where morale and trust, after successive governments, is as low as the sea floor. But it was to our surprise that the Department seemed unable to answer fundamental questions on how and why the Fund was set up in the way that it is.
“Alongside the botched communication with the sector about new technical regulations for 2026, these examples depict DEFRA as a ship without a sail, and somewhat divorced from the sector it is supposed to serve.
“There is a litany of clumsy communication and a lack of engagement and transparency. In this report, we make recommendations to help the Department rebuild bridges with fishing firms and help secure the sector’s future. We would like to see its officials dispatched regularly to coastal communities to better understand the fishing trade and the real-life implications of Defra’s work.
“We also believe the Government needs to be more assertive in the management of the UK’s marine space by producing a Sea Use Framework, in a similar vein as Defra’s recent Land Use Framework. With this and all work streams, the voices of working coastal communities must be at the heart of government policy making.”
The Scottish Government has previously complained that Scotland’s share of UK fisheries funding does not fairly reflect the scale of the industry. The “Barnett Formula”, which is based on relative population size of Scotland and the rest of the UK, has been used to allocate the Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund between nations.
In Scotland there has been frustration that its fishing sector will receive 8% (£28m) of the fund. This is despite more than half of the UK’s entire catch being attributed to Scotland’s fishers. England’s share over the 12 years will be £304m.
Asked why the Barnett formula was used, the then Secretary of State told the Committee that the Scottish Government insisted that administration of the Fund be devolved. He said the Barnett formula was therefore chosen as it is the standard method of allocating funding between the nations. The Committee’s report states that it is not credible for a devolved administration to complain about its funding allocation after insisting that the Fund was devolved.
The report recommends that the UK Government should work collaboratively with the devolved governments on the design and allocation of the Fund to ensure consistency and fairness across the sector for the allocations in year two. Seafish should be used to support a coherent UK-wide approach.
The MPs note that the UK’s coastline is being squeezed by competing demands for new energy infrastructure and conservation of marine ecosystems. Fishing risks gradually being crowded out, they say, adding that: “Between Defra and The Crown Estate, which owns 103,400 square miles seabed around the UK, there is also a lack of coherent governance of the sea floor.”
The report recommends that after recently publishing its Land Use Framework, Defra should develop a “Sea Use Framework”, with the same aim of providing direction on suitable activities along the coastline.
The report says: “This must be developed collaboratively and place fishing and coastal communities at its heart. It should include a formal mechanism enabling coastal communities to participate in decisions that affect them, and should address the use of the seabed, the shore, and the wider marine environment.”
The new framework would need to weigh up the competing needs of fisheries, aquaculture (including shellfish and seaweed farming), offshore wind and navigation.
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