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Mowi to sell eastern Canada farming business to Cooke group for CAN $225m

News30 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

Salmon giant Mowi sprang a major surprise last night by announcing that it was selling its farming operation in eastern Canada for CAN $225m (£188m) to the Cooke aquaculture group.

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Mowi Canada east farm site
Mowi Canada east farm site

The deal is on a debt-free basis and is expected to close in the second half of this year. conditions.

 

Mowi has operations in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, including freshwater hatchery facilities, sea farming sites and two processing plants. Standing salmon biomass was 9k GWT as of the end of June.

 

Mowi said that, in connection with the sale, it will be cutting its 2026 production forecast to 600,000 metric tons from 605,000 metric tons and will record an impairment charge of about $140m Canadian.

 

Last night’s formal Oslo Stock Exchange announcement said: “Mowi has today entered into a share purchase agreement to divest its 9k GWT salmon farming operations in Canada East to Cooke Inc. for CAD $225 million on a debt-free basis in order to further improve Mowi’s farming portfolio and focus even more on core farming geographies.

 

“Canada East will be booked as held for sale until closing pending competition approval and confirmatory due diligence by Cooke Inc. Closing is expected to take place sometime in the second half of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction will reduce Mowi’s volume guidance for 2026 from 605k GWT to 600k GWT. In connection with the transaction, Mowi will take a write-down of approximately CA $140 million.”

 

Glenn_Cooke_20241205.jpg
Glenn Cooke: immediate objectives will be to "stabilise and reinvest in the operations through synergies"

Cooke CEO looks forward to synergies from the deal

Glenn Cooke, CEO, Cooke Inc said: “This is an exciting growth opportunity for our Atlantic Canada operations. We look forward to welcoming Mowi Canada East’s 250 employees to Cooke, and to working together to grow the sector and sustainably farm Atlantic salmon for customers in this region and beyond.

 

“Cooke is committed to growing the sector and continuing to invest in the region’s rural coastal communities. Our immediate objectives will be to stabilise and reinvest in the operations through synergies with our existing farming operations across Atlantic Canada.”

 

The Cooke aquaculture group, which also operates on a global scale, already has strong salmon farming operations in eastern Canada. Mowi’s operations in eastern Canada include sea sites and farming licences across New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. It also operates broodstock, primary production and processing facilities.

 

Mowi, at least for the time being, is holding onto its salmon farming operations in British Columbia, western Canada.

 

Mowi’s West Coast operations consist of a fully integrated farming system that produces roughly 23,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon annually. It owns state of the art facilities and seawater sites on Vancouver Island.

 

The acquisition remains subject to due diligence and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

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What other acquisitions has Cooke made in the last few years?Who operates salmon farms in Canada?What businesses does Cooke own worldwide?
CanadaCooke GroupInvestment and Finance - MarineLand Based Farming & HatcheriesMowiMowi Canada EastProcessingsalmonSea Farming
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Technician (Primary) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Asbestos Officer (Housing) - Waverley Court - 15350_1782742619 - City of Edinburgh Council
EH8 8BGEH8 8BG£40,501 to £47,639 per annum£40,501 to £47,639 per annum
Farm Technician (Muck) - Mowi Scotland
Small IslesSmall Isles£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Compliance Manager - Kames
PA34 4XAPA34 4XAFrom £40,000 per annumFrom £40,000 per annum
Farm Technician (Skipport) - Mowi Scotland
Isle of South Uist, Isle of BenbeculaIsle of South Uist, Isle of Benbecula£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
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