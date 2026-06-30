Mowi to sell eastern Canada farming business to Cooke group for CAN $225m

Salmon giant Mowi sprang a major surprise last night by announcing that it was selling its farming operation in eastern Canada for CAN $225m (£188m) to the Cooke aquaculture group.

The deal is on a debt-free basis and is expected to close in the second half of this year. conditions.

Mowi has operations in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, including freshwater hatchery facilities, sea farming sites and two processing plants. Standing salmon biomass was 9k GWT as of the end of June.

Mowi said that, in connection with the sale, it will be cutting its 2026 production forecast to 600,000 metric tons from 605,000 metric tons and will record an impairment charge of about $140m Canadian.

Last night’s formal Oslo Stock Exchange announcement said: “Mowi has today entered into a share purchase agreement to divest its 9k GWT salmon farming operations in Canada East to Cooke Inc. for CAD $225 million on a debt-free basis in order to further improve Mowi’s farming portfolio and focus even more on core farming geographies.

“Canada East will be booked as held for sale until closing pending competition approval and confirmatory due diligence by Cooke Inc. Closing is expected to take place sometime in the second half of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction will reduce Mowi’s volume guidance for 2026 from 605k GWT to 600k GWT. In connection with the transaction, Mowi will take a write-down of approximately CA $140 million.”