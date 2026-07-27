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Mowi speeds up switch to semi-closed facilities

News27 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

Mowi is moving ahead with its plans to change many of its open cages in Norway to semi-closed facilities, with the latest proposed change at a fish farm in Stad municipality, north of Bergen.

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RUNDREIMSTRANDA map_web
Mowi's Rundreimstranda farm site

Mowi has published its plans for the Rundreimstranda farm site in, which are now up for public consultation over the next two weeks, with a deadline for comments of 13 August.

 

A number of leading salmon companies are changing from open cages to semi-closed facilities to improve fish health, reduce parasite infestations, and comply with tighter environmental rules.

 

The many advantages include protection from sea lice, better control over waste and water quality, and higher survival rates for young salmon.

 

Semi-closed systems draw intake water from deeper ocean layers where surface-dwelling sea lice and harmful jellyfish cannot reach, vastly reducing the need for chemical treatments.

 

According to the regional Vestland newspaper Fjordenes Tidende, Mowi plans to company wants to replace the current four open cages with semi-closed units for the production of post-smolt.

 

It says the semi-enclosed cages will collect water from up to 30 metres deep, below the area where sea lice normally reside.

 

The facilities will also collect sludge, provide better control over water quality and oxygen levels, and act as an additional barrier against escape.

 

The application says the plan is to release the first fish weighing around 250 grammes into the semi-closed cages next year.

 

When the fish reach around 900 grammes, they will be moved to traditional open sea facilities.

Closed and Semi Closed CagesMowisalmonSea FarmingSea Lice and Parasites
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