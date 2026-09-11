Mowi receives Kenmare Salmon licence back

Mowi has received official approval to renew a fish farm licence in Kenmare Bay, southwest Ireland.

It was granted to Mowi to cultivate salmon by the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

Mowi Ireland operates open-pen salmon farms in South-West Kerry’s Kenmare Bay, specifically at sites like Deenish Island and Inishfarnard.

The Deenish Island fish farm in particular received its renewed permit following a prolonged legal and administrative background.

The site is not without controversy. Its 2019 license was previously revoked after exceeding a 500-tonne harvesting limit, but Mowi successfully appealed that decision in September 2025.

Conservation groups like Friends of the Irish Environment and Salmon Watch Ireland have raised strong objections, citing risks to wild salmon and genetically distinct sea trout populations alongside ongoing legal challenges.

Mowi Ireland is one of the group’s smallest salmon operations and stretches over a number of counties producing mainly organic salmon.

The second quarter operational EBIT or operational profit amounted to minus -0.5 million euros (£420m) which was down from minus - €0.9 million (- £769,000) a year ago. Mowi said the effects were partly offset by improved costs.

Cost was positively impacted by realisation of lower feed price in addition to other cost improvements.

Biological key performance indicators (KPIs) improved from Q2 2025, including seawater production, survival rate and feed conversion ratio.

The harvest volume for Mowi Ireland during the quarter which stretches beyond Kenmare Bay was 2,838 tons which was in line with guidance.