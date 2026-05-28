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Mowi raises £217 million for green projects

News28 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

Salmon farming giant Mowi has successfully raised NOK 2.7 billion (£217m) in a new green bond loan.

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Mowi Kviteberg photo Mowi 202501131 Main
Mowi's Kviteberg farm

The company made the announcement in an Oslo Stock Exchange statement yesterday afternoon.

It said Mowi, which is rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating,  has successfully issued a total of NOK 2,700 million (€250m)  in new senior unsecured green bonds, split between two tranches.

These are NOK 2,000 million (€185m) has been issued with a tenor of five years and a floating coupon of NIBOR + 1.10% margin p.a. and NOK 700 million (€65m) has been issued with a tenor of five years and a fixed coupon of 5.524% p.a. (equivalent to a 3-month NIBOR + 1.10% margin p.a.).

The entire issue amount and coupons will be swapped into floating euros.

Mowi said the transaction was well oversubscribed.

Last November, Mowi raised the equivalent of £334m in a previous green bond issue.

Europe - NordicsInvestment and Finance - MarineMowiNorwaysalmonSea Farming
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