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Mowi produces best ever Q2 harvest performance

News15 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

Salmon giant Mowi is heading for another record breaking quarter, according to figures published today.

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Mowi farm Norway
Mowi farm, Norway

The Q2 trading update shows a total harvest of 150,000 tons against 133,000 tons this time last year, representing a company record high for the April to June period equivalent to a growth of 13%.

 

The Scotland harvest also showed up strongly, totalling 26,500 tons, 2,000 tons up on Q2 2025 and 7,000 tons higher than Q2 two years ago.

 

The global EBIT or operational profit was also a record and higher than expected, coming out as €231 million euros (£197m or NOK 2,543 million), 23% up on Q2 last year. Farming costs were also lower.

 

The regional harvest breakdown is as follows

  • Farming Norway 85,000 tons
  • Farming Scotland 26,500 tons
  • Farming Chile 17,500 tons
  • Farming Canada 10,000 tons 
  • Farming Ireland 3,000 tons
  • Farming Faroes 2,500 tons 
  • Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish) 5,500 tons 

 

Last month, Mowi announced its intention to sell its Canada East operations to the Cooke Group.

 

The blended farming cost was €5.21 per kilo in the quarter, down from €5.39 per kilo last year. This represents a group total saving of €24 million or £20.5 million.

 

The total Q2 operational EBIT per kilo through the value chain was approximately as follows:

  • Norway €1.85
  • Scotland €1.80
  • Chile €0.35
  • Canada €2.05
  • Ireland loss (€0.15)
  • Faroes €1.60 
  • Iceland loss (€0.40)

 

The operational EBIT in Consumer Products was €29m  (£24.5m) while the operational EBITDA in Feed was €16m (£13.6m). 

 

The complete Q2 2026 report will be released on 18 August.

CanadaChileIcelandIrelandMowiNorwaysalmonSea Farmingunited kingdom
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