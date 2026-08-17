Mowi confirms no fish were lost in yacht incident

Mowi Ireland has confirmed that no fish were lost when a French yacht crashed into one of its salmon pens.

The training vessel Rara Avis, with 25 French people on board, hit a buoy and ended up in the pen off Clew Bay, County Mayo, before dawn on Wednesday. last week. The cause of the crash is said to have been a navigation error.

Everyone got out of the boat safely and the passengers and crew were temporarily transported to Clare Island, off the Mayo coast, while the situation was handled by the rescue authorities and Mowi.

It could have been a costly incident for Mowi, but the company successfully managed to remove the thousands of post smolt salmon inside the cage.

At the same time, work began to get the large sailing vessel out of the fish farm.

“Thanks to the quick efforts of the employees at the facility with good help from the local rescue service, all passengers made it safely to shore, Mowi’s communications director, Ola Helge Hjetland, told the Norwegian national broadcaster NRK.

Hjetland stressed the incident could have been far more dramatic than the actual consequences that unfolded.

He said: “We managed to tow the boat out of the cage without any major damage afterwards, either to the boat or the cage.

“It wasn’t just a large sailing vessel that had to be handled. The cages that were hit contained around 100,000 post smolt, young salmon that were ready for further growth in the sea.”

The fish were loaded onto the wellboat Inter Atlantic which has a capacity of 2,200 cubic metres and was brought in from further south in Ireland.

Ben Hadfield, Operations Director for Mowi’s fish farming operations in Scotland, Ireland and the Faroe Islands, later praised the efforts of the RNLI and other organisations who handled the incident.