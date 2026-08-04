Mowi claims success in its war on waste

Mowi is claiming a major success with its waste disposal, reporting that it has recycled or reused most of what it otherwise would have thrown away.

It says plastic waste forms part of its wider solid waste footprint and is across both farming and downstream operations globally.

Mowi said: “Materials such as nets, pens and feeding pipes are necessary for farming, while plastic packaging contributes to our downstream footprint. If not handled responsibly, these materials can pose direct risks to marine ecosystems and biodiversity.

“Circular economy principles are at the heart of Mowi’s approach, with a clear focus on avoiding unnecessary plastic use and ensuring that any waste is reused or recycled where possible.

“Our responsible waste management policy sets this out, and underpins our 2030 targets, including zero non-hazardous waste to landfill and 100% reuse or recycling of plastic farming equipment.”

Last year the company generated 35,514 tons of solid waste in direct operations in 2025, of which 60% avoided disposal through re-use or recycling and 40% was directed to alternative disposal methods.

Feed, primary and secondary processing plants directed 2.4% non-hazardous waste to landfill (total non-hazardous waste was 20,484 and from that 489 tons was sent to landfill).