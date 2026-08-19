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Mowi adds a new hybrid workboat to its fleet

News19 Aug 2026by Robert Outram

Mowi Norway has taken delivery of a new hybrid workboat from Damen Folla, at the Nor-Fishing trade show in Trondheim.

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SeV1508 Folla Power (2)
SeV1508 Folla Power delivered to Mowi Norway (photo: Damen Folla)

The vessel is the final delivery under a framework agreement for seven vessels signed with the company then known as Nova Sea in 2022. The agreement was established to replace older vessels with more efficient ones, in line with the company’s vision of sustainable salmon farming.

 

Nova Sea was acquired by Mowi in 2025 and was subsequently incorporated into Mowi Norway’s Northern Region. “We have had a close and productive partnership with Damen Folla for many years. Their products have been developed in close cooperation with us as the shipowner and tailored to our specific needs,” said Ulf Pedersen, Technical Coordinator at Mowi Norway’s Northern Region.

 

The SeV 1508 is a single-hull aluminum vessel measuring 14.9 x 8 metres and equipped with a hybrid-electric propulsion system. It combines 444 kilowatt-hours of battery capacity, a generator and electric thrusters to provide quiet, reliable operations with low emissions, benefiting both the crew on board and marine life.

 

Damen Folla CEO Otto Sjølien commented: “We are very pleased to deliver this vessel to Mowi. The handover is a milestone and marks the final delivery under the framework agreement for seven vessels. 

 

“Our two companies have enjoyed a long and successful partnership. We are grateful for the opportunity we have had to work closely with Nova Sea, and later Mowi, over the years, and we hope to continue this cooperation with Mowi in the future.”

 

Damen Folla delivers new workboat for Mowi Norway
From left to right: Daniel Helmersen (Site Manager Mowi) and Otto Sjølien (Managing Director Damen Folla)

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What other low-emission vessel technologies are being adopted in Norwegian salmon farming?How are service vessels designed for demanding conditions at northern Norwegian farms?What role do workboats play in daily salmon-farming operations?How has Mowi’s acquisition of Nova Sea changed its northern-region operations?What other aquaculture vessel innovations has Damen Folla developed?
Boats and BargesDamen FollahybridMowiNorwayProducts and InnovationsSea Farmingworkboats
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