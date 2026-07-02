Minister visits Bakkafrost’s Applecross hatchery

Scotland’s Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands, Jim Fairlie, visited Bakkafrost Scotland’s Applecross hatchery facility in Wester Ross, to underline his support for the project.

Fairlie was there with Angus Campbell, Chair of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), to unveil a plaque recognising HIE and Scottish Government’s support for the development.

They were welcomed by Bakkafrost Scotland’s Managing Director, Ian Laister, and met staff to learn more about the system.

The recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) at Applecross represents a multi-million-pound investment and supports around 40 skilled local jobs.

Bakkafrost Scotland says the facility is central to it’s “one summer at sea” strategy, which allows salmon to spend longer growing in controlled freshwater conditions before transferring to sea as larger, stronger smolt. The approach reduces the time fish spend at sea, limiting their exposure to natural challenges and supporting improved fish welfare.

The Applecross site is powered directly by renewable energy, including on-site solar and hydro generation, and uses significantly less water than traditional hatcheries.

It also includes plans for pioneering pyrolysis technology, which will convert hatchery waste into biochar, a carbon-rich material that can improve soil quality for forestry.

Minister Jim Fairlie said: “Aquaculture is a significant contributor to our economy, providing a low-carbon source of protein and well-paid, highly skilled jobs, particularly in rural and island communities.

“We are clear that the sector must minimise its environmental impact to ensure a sustainable future, maintaining the right balance across our economic, environmental and social responsibilities.

“I was pleased to meet with staff and hear about how the support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the Scottish Government, through the Marine Fund Scotland, has helped the state-of-the-art site use advanced technology to enhance production, support the skilled workforce, and reduce the environmental impact of the hatchery.”