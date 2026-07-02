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Minister visits Bakkafrost’s Applecross hatchery

News02 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

Scotland’s Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands, Jim Fairlie, visited Bakkafrost Scotland’s Applecross hatchery facility in Wester Ross, to underline his support for the project. 

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Jim Fairlie Bogi Kallsberg Applecross visit
Minister Jim Fairlie with Bogi Kallsberg, general manager at Bakkafrost Scotland’s Applecross facility

Fairlie was there with Angus Campbell, Chair of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), to unveil a plaque recognising HIE and Scottish Government’s support for the development.

 

They were welcomed by Bakkafrost Scotland’s Managing Director, Ian Laister, and met staff to learn more about the system.

 

 The recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) at Applecross represents a multi-million-pound investment and supports around 40 skilled local jobs.

 

Bakkafrost Scotland says the facility is central to it’s “one summer at sea” strategy, which allows salmon to spend longer growing in controlled freshwater conditions before transferring to sea as larger, stronger smolt. The approach reduces the time fish spend at sea, limiting their exposure to natural challenges and supporting improved fish welfare.

 

The Applecross site is powered directly by renewable energy, including on-site solar and hydro generation, and uses significantly less water than traditional hatcheries.

 

It also includes plans for pioneering pyrolysis technology, which will convert hatchery waste into biochar, a carbon-rich material that can improve soil quality for forestry.

 

Minister Jim Fairlie said:  “Aquaculture is a significant contributor to our economy, providing a low-carbon source of protein and well-paid, highly skilled jobs, particularly in rural and island communities.

 

“We are clear that the sector must minimise its environmental impact to ensure a sustainable future, maintaining the right balance across our economic, environmental and social responsibilities.

 

“I was pleased to meet with staff and hear about how the support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the Scottish Government, through the Marine Fund Scotland, has helped the state-of-the-art site use advanced technology to enhance production, support the skilled workforce, and reduce the environmental impact of the hatchery.”

Jim Fairlie Applecross visit
L–R: Su Cox, Bakkafrost Scotland’s communications and new business development director; Jim Fairlie; Angus Campbell, chair of Highlands and Islands Enterprise; and Ian Laister, managing director of Bakkafrost Scotland.

The Applecross facility was officially opened by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal earlier this year and last month won the prestigious Sustainability Award at the Aquaculture Awards in Glasgow.


The company has worked with local partners including the Applecross Trust, Foster Turner Hydro and regional suppliers to develop the site, including renewable energy infrastructure and wider community benefits.

 

HIE’s Angus Campbell said:  “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to support the project, alongside our colleagues in the Scottish Government, and look forward to continuing to work with Bakkafrost to maximise the benefits of this important investment.”

Ian Laister, managing director of Bakkafrost Scotland, said: “Applecross shows what can be achieved when industry, government and local communities work together with a shared ambition for sustainable growth.

 

 “This facility represents a new approach to salmon farming in Scotland, helping us improve fish welfare, create skilled rural jobs and invest for the long term in the Highlands.

 

“We are grateful for the support of Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the Scottish Government in helping bring this project forward, and it was a pleasure to welcome the minister to Applecross to see first-hand how innovation and collaboration are helping shape the future of sustainable salmon farming.

 

“We want Scotland to remain at the forefront of sustainable aquaculture, and partnerships like this are essential to achieving that ambition.”

Bakkafrost ScotlandJim FairlieLand Based Farming & HatcheriessalmonScotlandunited kingdom
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