Minister backs aquaculture’s ‘significant potential’

Jim Fairlie, Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands in the Scottish Government, opened the Aquaculture UK trade show today in Glasgow with a ringing endorsement of the sector.

Fairlie, who was given the aquaculture brief in John Swinney’s government following the recent Scottish elections, said: “Aquaculture has a significant role to play and a significant potential for growth.”

He also said that the Scottish Government would continue to resist calls for a moratorium on growth for salmon farming in Scotland. Fairlie backed up his words with an announcement of a further grant from Marine Fund Scotland, supporting Cooke Scotland’s recirculating aquaculture system salmon smolt facility at Cairndow, to the tune of £1.9m. The hatchery project, which started construction in March, has already received support from Marine Fund Scotland.

Fairlie paid tribute to the work of predecessor, Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon – who made an appearance at the Salmon Scotland AGM later that day – and made it clear that he intends to carry on with the same direction of travel as regards aquaculture.

He linked First Minister John Swinney’s three key priorities – prosperity, security and fairness – to the contribution aquaculture can make for Scotland.

Fairlie said: “This sector can capitalise on the demand for high quality, nutritious food.”

He pledged that regulation of the industry would provide pathways for investment, opportunity and growth.

Fairlie also stressed that growth must be sustainable and added: “We are committed to ensuring that communities where aquaculture operates must share in the benefits it creates.”

He also highlighted the role of the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster (SAIC) in fostering collaboration and innovation.