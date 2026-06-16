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Minister backs aquaculture’s ‘significant potential’

News16 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Jim Fairlie, Minister for Agriculture, Marine and the Islands in the Scottish Government, opened the Aquaculture UK trade show today in Glasgow with a ringing endorsement of the sector.

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Jim Fairlie ribbon IMG 1311
Minister Jim Fairlie (with Diversified Communications' Cheri Arvonio) opens Aquaculture UK

Fairlie, who was given the aquaculture brief in John Swinney’s government following the recent Scottish elections, said: “Aquaculture has a significant role to play and a significant potential for growth.”

 

He also said that the Scottish Government would continue to resist calls for a moratorium on growth for salmon farming in Scotland. Fairlie backed up his words with an announcement of a further grant from Marine Fund Scotland, supporting Cooke Scotland’s recirculating aquaculture system salmon smolt facility at Cairndow, to the tune of £1.9m. The hatchery project, which started construction in March, has already received support from Marine Fund Scotland.

 

Fairlie paid tribute to the work of predecessor, Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon – who made an appearance at the Salmon Scotland AGM later that day – and made it clear that he intends to carry on with the same direction of travel as regards aquaculture.

 

He linked First Minister John Swinney’s three key priorities – prosperity, security and fairness – to the contribution aquaculture can make for Scotland.

 

Fairlie said: “This sector can capitalise on the demand for high quality, nutritious food.”

 

He pledged that regulation of the industry would provide pathways for investment, opportunity and growth.

 

Fairlie also stressed that growth must be sustainable and added: “We are committed to ensuring that communities where aquaculture operates must share in the benefits it creates.”

 

He also highlighted the role of the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster (SAIC) in fostering collaboration and innovation.

Tavish and Jim Fairlie IMG 1318
Tavish Scott (left) with Jim Fairlie at Aquaculture UK

Welcoming the minister, Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of the industry body Salmon Scotland, noted that they were both sheep farmers and had an appreciation of the challenges of livestock aquaculture. Scott stressed the importance of the salmon farming sector to Scotland’s economy.

 

He added that, while the industry appreciated Mairi Gougeon’s support and her efforts in implementing the regulatory reforms set out in the Griggs Report, commissioned by the Scottish Government to streamline the consenting system for aquaculture, there was a strong desire to see further action on this front.

 

He concluded: “Salmon is the nation’s favourite fish – a phenomenal success story for Scotland plc.”

Aquaculture UK, the UK’s biggest trade event for the sector, opened today in Glasgow and will continue tomorrow.

 

 

 

Aquaculture UKministerpoliticssalmonsalmon scotlandScotlandScottish GovernmentSea Farmingunited kingdom
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