Marine Protected Areas: Scottish Government returns to the issue with new consultation

Nearly three years after controversial proposals to introduce a higher level of protection for Scotland’s coastal water were dropped, the Scottish Government is returning to the issue with a consultation on a new set of reforms.

A consultation has been published on proposals for fisheries management measures for inshore Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and Priority Marine Feature (PMF) management areas in Scottish waters.

A previous set of proposals for “Highly Protected Marine Areas”, published in 2022 by the then Scottish National Party/Scottish Greens coalition government, would effectively have banned all commercial activity – including offshore energy, fish farming and fisheries of all kinds – from 10% of inshore waters around Scotland. These proposals ran into concerted opposition, including from within the SNP itself, and were withdrawn in November 2023.

Comments on the paper, Fisheries management measures within Scottish inshore Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and proposed Priority Marine Feature (PMF) management areas, are invited by 18 January 2027, giving people a longer than usual opportunity to share their views.

Rather than a specific policy, the latest paper sets out options for “spatial restrictions” in MPAs and PMF areas and asks for input from interested parties.

The consultation paper says: “The aim of any restrictions ultimately imposed would be to manage sites in a way that supports the achievement of conservation objectives and the sustainable use of our marine environment.”

The proposed measures aim to protect important habitats and species while supporting sustainable fisheries and the coastal communities that depend on healthy, productive seas.

The consultation covers more than 160 sites and areas across inshore waters and will remain open until 18 January 2027, giving a longer than usual opportunity for individuals and organisations to make their views known.

There will be 26 in person drop-in events around the coast of Scotland and 17 online events for people to ask questions and provide support in responding to the consultation.