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Major ISA alert at three Arctic Circle sites

News03 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Suspected and confirmed Infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) has been reported at three locations in the Bodø region of northern Norway over the past week.

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Bodo area ISA suspected and confirmed sites (diagram Barents Watch )
The incidents are being seen as one of the most serious episodes in a single area for some time.
 
The first report, which came on August 24th is at a location in Saltdalsfjorden where both Edelfarm AS and Salten Stamfisk AS have fish at the site, which is operated by Edelfarm AS. Confirmation or otherwise is awaited.
 
The next incident, which has now been confirmed, happened at sea location 32397 "Storvika" in Skjerstadfjorden in Bodø.
 
The Norwegian Veterinary Institute notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on August 12th of suspicion of ISA. The suspicion was based on positive analysis results (PCR) after sampling at the location.
 
The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has now confirmed the diagnosis based on analysis results from the Veterinary Institute, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority said.
 
The companies Wenberg Fiskeoppdrett AS and Salten Stamfisk AS are engaged in salmon production at the site.
 
In the third report ISA is suspected at the hatchery at location 13811 "Breivika" in Bodø municipality.
 
Pharmaq Analytiq notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on August 29, 2026, of findings consistent with ISA in fish at location 13811 Breivika.
 
Again, the suspicion is based on positive analysis results (PCR) after sampling of fish at the location, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority writes in a message.
 
The hatchery is located in Breivik in Salten, and is operated by Salten Smolt AS. The sampling was carried out by the fish health service on August 26th.
 
The usual restrictions on the movement of both fish and people have been put in place at all three locations.

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How is ISA diagnosed in farmed salmon in Norway?What biosecurity measures help prevent ISA spreading between farming sites?What role do fish health services play in investigating suspected ISA cases?How are fish movements managed after ISA is confirmed at a site?What is Salten Stamfisk’s role in northern Norway’s salmon industry?
Fish Health & WelfareInfectious Salmon Anaemia/ISANorwaySea Farming
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