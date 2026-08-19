Lerøy Seafood second quarter profits lower than expected

The Lerøy Seafood Group has reported a second quarter operational profit of NOK 574 million (£45m), down on a year ago and considerably lower than what analysts had expected.

The Lerøy Seafood Group has reported a second quarter operational profit of NOK 574 million (£45m), down on a year ago and considerably lower than what analysts had expected.

The operational EBIT (earnings before interest and taxation) figure compares with NOK 680 million (£53m) in Q2 last year.

CEO Henning Beltestad told investors that the decline was due to lower harvest volumes and weaker margins in the Market Operations (previously VAP, Sales and Distribution) segment compared with a historically strong 2025.

But he added: “At the same time, we are seeing strong biological performance and declining costs in farming, delivering strong cash flow and increasing our expectations for Wild Catch for the year.”

The farming division was able to report lower costs. But the operational EBIT fell from NOK 256 million (£20m) last year to NOK 236 million (£18.5m) this time.

Lerøy farmed a total of 44,747 tons of salmon and trout between April and June this year, some 8% lower than Q2 last year.

CEO Beltestad said: “We have very high survival rates and strong biology. Cost levels in Farming have declined significantly since the first quarter of 2026. Going into 2027, feed costs will increase, but the effect of the cost optimisation programme will significantly reduce the impact of this.”

He said that following several quarters of strong supply growth, the growth in global salmon and trout supply is expected to slow significantly during the second half of 2026. At the same time, he noted that demand continues to grow in most key markets.

He concluded: “The group therefore expects the market to gradually tighten. "We enter the second half of the year with a strong biological status, positive cost development, good cash flow and a market that is gradually tightening.

“Together with the effects of the cost programme, this provides a good foundation for further value creation,"

The Wild Catch (white fish) sector produced an operational EBIT of NOK 140 million (£11m), just NOK 8m (£628,000) lower than a year ago.

But over the first six months of 2026 its operational EBIT increased by an impressive 24% to NOK 368 million (£29m).