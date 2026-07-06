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Lerøy Seafood Q2 lower, Gigante Salmon hit by high mortality

News06 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Lerøy Seafood Group says its salmon and trout harvest is likely to be down by more than 4,000 metric tons in the second quarter of this year.

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Leroy Aurora farm site
Lerøy Aurora farm site

In a Q2 2026 trading update, the group said volumes should be 44,750 tons against 48,900 tons this time last year.

 

The figures do not include Scottish Sea Farms in which Lerøy has a half share. They should become available when the full Q2 report is published on 19 August.

 

The harvested volume by region was (Q2 2025 figures in brackets): Lerøy Aurora 7,100 tons (11,100 tons); Lerøy Midt 19,700 tons (16,900 tons) and Lerøy Sjøtroll: 18,000 tons including 10,400 tons of trout (20,900 tons including 9,800 tons of trout).

 

The group’s trawler fleet, Lerøy Havfisk, recorded a slightly higher catch in Q2 of 18,800 tons of which 1,500 tons was cod.

Gigante_Salmon_tanks)20250415
Tanks at Gigante Salmon

Gigante downgrades forecast

Meanwhile, the north Norwegian land based farmer Gigante Salmon has indicated in a general update that harvests will be lower going forward which it expects to impact negatively on the financial performance next year.

 

It had expected volumes of 10,600 tons next year and a cost of NOK 58 per kilo HOG.

 

But based on the current status of the 2025 generation, the company is expecting volumes in 2027 to be lower in the range of 8,000 to 8,500 tons and the cost to be around NOK 60 to 65 per kilo HOG.

 

Gigante said the revised expectations are primarily driven by higher-than-anticipated mortality in the 2025 generation.

 

It added: “A contributing factor to the elevated mortality is that approximately one million fish were stocked as late as November 2024, which has led to significant challenges related to winter ulcers.

 

“The elevated mortality has reduced the biomass available for harvest in 2027 and negatively impacted cost efficiency. The elevated mortality represents a permanent loss of biomass and is the primary driver behind the reduced harvest volume expectations for 2027.

 

Gigante said it has implemented operational and biological measures aimed at improving performance in subsequent generations and continues to closely monitor the development.

Europe - NordicsFinfish - othergigante salmonharvestLand Based Farming & HatcheriesLerøy Seafood GroupNorwaysalmonSea Farmingtrout
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