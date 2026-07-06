Lerøy Seafood Q2 lower, Gigante Salmon hit by high mortality

Gigante downgrades forecast

Meanwhile, the north Norwegian land based farmer Gigante Salmon has indicated in a general update that harvests will be lower going forward which it expects to impact negatively on the financial performance next year.

It had expected volumes of 10,600 tons next year and a cost of NOK 58 per kilo HOG.

But based on the current status of the 2025 generation, the company is expecting volumes in 2027 to be lower in the range of 8,000 to 8,500 tons and the cost to be around NOK 60 to 65 per kilo HOG.

Gigante said the revised expectations are primarily driven by higher-than-anticipated mortality in the 2025 generation.

It added: “A contributing factor to the elevated mortality is that approximately one million fish were stocked as late as November 2024, which has led to significant challenges related to winter ulcers.

“The elevated mortality has reduced the biomass available for harvest in 2027 and negatively impacted cost efficiency. The elevated mortality represents a permanent loss of biomass and is the primary driver behind the reduced harvest volume expectations for 2027.

Gigante said it has implemented operational and biological measures aimed at improving performance in subsequent generations and continues to closely monitor the development.