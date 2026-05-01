ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Lerøy says Scottish Sea Farms has big potential

News01 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

Lerøy Seafood has said in its annual report that associated companies such as Scottish Sea Farms represent significant value for the group.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
SSF pens at fish holm
Scottish Sea Farms pens at Fish Holm

Lerøy described its 50% ownership in both Scottish Sea Farms and the leading wellboat company Seistar as important assets with potential for growth.

 

Scottish Sea Farms, one of the UK’s largest salmon farmers is sometimes known under its holding company name Norskott Havbruk. It is a joint venture split fifty-fifty with SalMar, Norway’s second largest salmon farmer.

 

The Lerøy report says that 2024 was a year of improvement for SSF but the second half of 2025 proved challenging with gill health related challenges leading to increased mortality. 

 

It adds: “This, together with a lower price realisation, had significant impact on profitability. Harvest volume in 2025 was 32,791 GWT (gutted weight tonnes), with an EBIT per kg of minus NOK -3.9, a clear reduction from NOK 13.7 per kg in 2024. Significant improvements are expected in 2026, for which expected harvest volume is 43.000 GWT.

 

“Scottish Sea Farms has the potential to continue to grow volumes beyond this in the years to come."

 

The Seistar fleet consists of seven boats with 2025 the first full operating year which included two new vessels received in 2024. Its EBITDA grew from NOK 123 million (£10m) in 2024 to NOK 189 million (£15m) in 2025.

 

Lerøy’s total income from associated companies and joint ventures fell from NOK 107 million (£8.5m) in 2024 to minus NOK -89 million (£7m) in 2025, with the corresponding figure before value adjustment decreasing from NOK 117 million (£9.2m) in 2024 to minus NOK -70 million (-£5.5) in 2025 with the weakened performance in Scottish Sea Farms as the key issue.

 

 

Leroy 2025 annual report web
Lerøy Seafood 2025 annual report
Boats and BargesLerøy Seafood GroupNorwaysalmonScotlandScottish Sea FarmsSea FarmingSeistarunited kingdom
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Related
Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media
Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaHybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaCompetitive SalaryCompetitive Salary
Deckhand / Relief skipper Tiffany II - Kames
KilmelfordKilmelfordFrom £33,000 per annumFrom £33,000 per annum
Marine Engineer - Scottish Sea Farms
ShetlandShetland£43,800 - £48,000 per annum£43,800 - £48,000 per annum
Hatchery Technician (Anglesey) - Mowi Scotland
HolyheadHolyhead£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.