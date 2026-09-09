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Lerøy raises NOK 750 million in less than 12 hours

News09 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Within hours of Lerøy Seafood Group revealing that the company planned to raise NOK 750 million (£60m) in green bond loans, the offer was fully subscribed.

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Leroy Aurora farm site
Lerøy Aurora farm

Lerøy made the announcement on the Oslo Stock Exchange yesterday morning. By close of business the same day it said it had successfully achieved its goal.

The bond has a term of six years and a floating coupon of three-month NIBOR + 116 basis points.

 

An amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the bond loan will be used to finance or re-finance green projects as further defined in the company’s Green Finance Framework.

 

The announcement added: “An application will be submitted for the bond to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The settlement date is set to 17 September . Danske Bank and DNB Carnegie acted as joint bookrunners in connection with the transaction.”

 

Lerøy says its vision through its Green Finance Framework is to become the leading and most profitable global supplier of sustainable, high-quality seafood. It is working to achieve that vision through continuous improvement of its processes and by cutting emissions throughout its value chain.

 

“By having a fully integrated value chain, we are positioned to utilise strategies and opportunities to reach our ambitious vision,” it adds.

 

Based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the Framework enables the company to issue green bonds and loans to fund sustainable, low-carbon, and climate-resilient investments across its operations.

 

Eligible project categories include sustainable seafood production through environmentally responsible aquaculture and fishing.

 

Other goals include improved energy efficiency, clean transportation, water and waste water management, and pollution control.

 

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

How does Lerøy’s integrated value chain connect farming, fishing and seafood processing?Which environmental projects has Lerøy’s green financing supported previously?What steps is Lerøy taking to cut emissions across its value chain?How are Norwegian salmon farmers improving energy efficiency on their sites?What makes an aquaculture project eligible for green financing?
green bondInvestment and Finance - MarineLerøy Seafood GroupNorwaysalmonSea Farming
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