Lerøy planning to raise £60m in green bonds

The Lerøy Seafood Group it is looking to raise new liquidity worth up to £60 million in a new green bond.

The company, which is part owner of Scottish Sea Farms, announced on the Oslo Stock Exchange today that it has mandated Danske Bank and DNB Carnegie as Joint Bookrunners to explore the potential issuance of new senior unsecured green bonds.

The statement added: “Subject to inter alia market conditions, NOK-denominated fixed and/or floating rate bonds with an expected tenor of six years and an expected size of NOK 750 million may follow.

“An amount equal to the net proceeds of the contemplated bond issue will be applied to finance or refinance green projects as further defined by the Green Finance Framework.”

Lerøy is one of Norway’s largest salmon and trout farmers, and is also the owner of the country’s largest commercial trawler fleet.

Last month the group reported a 16% reduction in its operational EBIT or operational profit, partly own lower salmon and trout harvests.

The operational EBIT dropped by NOK 106 million (£8m) to NOK 574 million (£45m) while salmon and trout harvest volumes were down by 8%.

CEO Henning Beltestad told investors that the decline was due to lower harvest volumes and weaker margins in the Market Operations (previously VAP, Sales and Distribution) segment compared with a historically strong 2025.

But he added: “At the same time, we are seeing strong biological performance and declining costs in farming, delivering strong cash flow and increasing our expectations for Wild Catch for the year.”