Large land-based salmon farm project hits buffers

A large Norwegian salmon farm project could be in jeopardy following a refusal by the regional state administrator to grant a discharge permit.

The decision is thought to be final, but the company, Helgeland Miljøfisk, is considering taking an appeal against the refusal to the national government.

The location is in Toftøya in the Nordland region with the farm designed to produce up to 40,000 tons of salmon. It would be a flow-through facility with partial water reuse and wastewater treatment.

The project would create at least 200 jobs in a region where employment opportunities are not huge, the company says. The Nordland State Administrator is now holding up the project, however, which is why the company is being urged to take its appeal to a higher level.

The company appealed to the Norwegian Environment Agency more than a year ago, but the Agency has now said it upholds the regional administrator’s decision. The Agency has reportedly expressed doubts about water purification and the ability to deal with emissions.

But CEO Sten Roald Lorentzen said in a press release: “The fact that we are not granted a discharge permit is incomprehensible.

“We disagree and are terribly disappointed. The Norwegian Environment Agency does not listen to Norway’s leading experts, and does not believe the documentation we present on purification and technology.

“We have offered a gradual escalation of production, where we must prove that we are within the requirements set for each production increase, in order to continue. Even that is rejected by the Norwegian Environment Agency.”

He added: “It seems as if the environmental bureaucrats who are now in charge do not want escape- and lice-free farming on land in Helgeland. This is despite the fact that in January 2024 they informed us in writing that they were signing a permit.”

Lorentzen was referring to his claim that the State Administrator had earlier indicated that a permit would be granted.

He added: “Establishing a land-based facility on Toftøya would mean a great deal to a region with relatively few industries. We are therefore placing all our faith in the government to grant us the discharge permit we depend on.”