Land-based salmon farm planned for south west England

A new land-based salmon farm looks set to be built in the heart of England, following a planning decision in its favour.

The Coldwater site as it is now

The Coldwater site as it is now

The Wiltshire County Council has approved a scheme Coldwater Salmon Ltd to go ahead with the project at a site near Downton on what used to be a large trout farming operation.

The salmon farm’s recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) will use groundwater from a borehole that will be treated and re-used like "one large aquarium".

Coldwater Salmon Ltd. is converting the existing trout farm into an environmentally friendly land-based salmon farm which it says is, setting a new standard for sustainable aquaculture.

The company was founded by Julian Connor, who in 2013 established Swiss Lachs, a land-based salmon farm in the heart of the Swiss Alps which has been operating for ten years and has successfully met Switzerland’s strict environmental standards.

He said: “Land-based salmon farming is completely different from traditional sea- and river-based fish farming.

“It protects the oceans and rivers by operating in a closed-loop system in which the water is continually cleaned both biologically and mechanically. Absolutely no chemicals or antibiotics are used, and all waste products are recycled and do not enter the river.”

And he assures local people that there can be no fish escapes since the system is completely closed, ensuring absolutely no damage to the environment.

Manager Alistair Watret who ran the trout farm said: "We used to abstract approximately 1,800 litres a second from the Hampshire Avon. The discharge went back into the main river."

He said the salmon farm’s Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) will use groundwater from a borehole that will be treated and reused like "one large aquarium".

Filters will remove "suspended solids" - like fish faeces - which will be collected and stored in lagoons to be used for biogas or as fertiliser. There will also be a biofilter with bacteria which clean, UV filters and protein skimmers.

Watret said salmon are more "delicate" than trout and need "pristine" water, and covering the tanks is a biosecurity measure.

The plans also include solar panels on the roof of the building, which Connor said would provide between 24-40% of their energy.

This is the second large salmon farm project planned for England. Three years ago Aquacultured Seafood Ltd announced plans for an £80m land farm in Grimsby. However, work has yet to start on the project.

Because some of the infrastructure is already in place, it looks if Grimsby may be overtaken by the Wiltshire scheme.