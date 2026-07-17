Land-based fish farmer opens up to public

Icelandic salmon farmer Laxey has invited the residents of the Vestman Islands and others to a consultation meeting next week about the company’s operations.

The invitation has also gone out to stakeholders, local organisations, public bodies and other interested organisations.

Laxey is a young Icelandic company building a large land-based salmon farm on the Westman Islands (Vestmannaeyjar).

The company uses clean energy and seawater boreholes to grow Atlantic salmon without antibiotics. It originally aimed to produce 27,000 metric tons of fish annually by 2031. It is now actively expanding to produce 36,000 tons annually.

Laxey said the meeting, on 21 July, is part of its consultation with the local community and stakeholders in accordance with ASC certification requirements.

The aim of the meeting is to introduce Laxey’s activities and the status of its development. It will also review environmental and sustainability issues, and discuss fish health and fish welfare.

Company staff will provide information on how fish are treated, including the use of medications and other treatments when needed and discuss the impact of the activity on society.

Laxey added that the meeting will create a platform for open conversation where visitors can ask questions, make suggestions, and freely make comments.

Founded in 2021, the company produces Atlantic salmon using renewable energy and local seawater.

Last month the company successfully completed a €47 million (£40m) equity raising exercise to support the next phase of its development. The offer was significantly oversubscribed.

Its post smolt facility also came into operation last month, with the first fish transfer.