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Kingfish seeking more time for US project

News03 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Kingfish Company, the pioneering yellowtail producer, is seeking an extension of its planning approval to start work on its US project in Maine.

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How the Kingfish Maine site will look

But the decision will rest with voters in Jonesport, near where the proposed land-based fish farm project will be based, at a special meeting on Wednesday night this week.

 

Kingfish is seeking an amendment to give it two and a half years (30 months) to start construction. This would be instead of instead of the current 24 month deadline, of which just nine months remains.

 

According to the local news outlet, the Maine Monitor, the revised ordinance, if approved, would give Kingfish more time, greater flexibility and less oversight than current commercial permit rules require.

 

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection will also have to approve the changes before they take effect.

 

The Netherlands-based company has been working to expand into the US with its Maine project for the past five years.

 

Fifteen months ago the company won an important victory when the Maine Supreme Judicial Court denied an appeal by opponents of the plan by affirming the state permits for the site.

 

Kingfish plans to produce an initial 8,000 tons of yellowtail on site, followed by later expansion.

 

Kingfish’s lawyer, Adrian P. Kendall of Norman Hanson DeTroy in Portland, told the Maine Monitor that the proposed accommodation was not unreasonable.

 

He said: “There’s an awful lot to get going, especially because we’re starting from dead stop – right?

 

“Everything was primed, ready to go. We had contracts all lined up back when the permits were first approved, way back in time before all of the appeals.”

 

Last week Kingfish Netherlands announced increased revenues and growing demand for its yellowtail fish.

Finfish - otherLand Based Farming & HatcheriesMainepoliticsThe Kingfish Companyunited statesUSA
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