Kingfish Company reports strong growth for 2025

The Kingfish Company, the Netherlands based yellowtail farmer, saw revenue growth of 29% in 2025, with production by volume up by just 3%.

The company produces yellowtail kingfish at its land-based farm in Zeeland. Its latest business update, which includes preliminary unaudited full year 2025 results and the 2026 first quarter performance, reports higher sales volumes and continued demand in its core European markets.

The 2025 full year results showed revenues up 29% to €35.8m (£31m), compared to €27.7m (£24m) in 2024.

The volume produced increased to 2,576 tons, compared to 2,483 tons in 2024 . The operational EBIT showed a slightly higher loss of -€3.7m (-£3.2m) compared with -€3.4m (-£2.9m) in 2024.

The Kingfish Company said: “The second half of the year showed clear improvement compared to the first half and the prior-year period, although the overall pace of operational and financial improvement remained slower than anticipated.

“Q1 2026 showed strong biological performance, with higher production volumes, improved eFCR (economic feed conversion ratio) and continued progress in the farming performance.

Commercial performance also improved in the 2026 first quarter, supported by higher revenue per kilogram and a stronger focus on larger fresh fish.

Production volume in Q1 2026 was 773 tons, up 53% compared to Q1 2025 and the eFCR was 1.47 compared to Q1 2025:

The volume sold was 714 tons, up 24% compared to Q1 2025 while revenue per kg was €13.2/kg compared to €12.9/kg in Q1 2025.

The company said the commercial performance improved in the first quarter, with higher revenue per kilogram and continued strong demand in core European markets.

The results reflect improved production planning, stronger focus on larger size fresh fish, and continued progress in biological performance, the company said.