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Kingfish Company reports growth in revenues and demand

News30 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Kingfish Company, the Netherlands land based yellowtail fish farmer, today announced a 15% increase in revenues for the second quarter of this year.

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kingfish in tank photo The Kingfish Company
Yellowtail kingfish in tank (photo The Kingfish Company)

The Kingfish company said the April to June period saw continued growth, supported by strong demand for fresh large fish.

 

On a like-for-like basis, excluding fresh sales in the United States, which were discontinued in October 2025, revenues totalled €10.4m (£8.8m) on a volume sold of 755 metric tons, 9% higher than a year ago.

 

Demand from the foodservice market remained strong, particularly for fresh large fish. Customer engagement continues to strengthen with chef partnerships, expanded distributor agreements, and resilient demand in priority markets.

 

Fresh large fish volumes increased by 28% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. Pricing for superior-quality fresh large fish also remained robust, increasing by 5% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

 

The average revenue per kilogram €13.80 (£11.83), an increase of €0.60 compared with Q2 2025.

 

The Kingfish Company said: “Frozen sales revenue decreased by 33% year-on-year, reflecting the company’s continued focus on developing the premium fresh and frozen segments and prioritising value over volume.”

 

The company experienced a temporary decline in the proportion of superior-grade fish, from above 90% to approximately 75%.

 

The report said: “The lower share of superior-grade fish primarily affected large fish and resulted in an adverse product-mix impact during the quarter.

 

“The company has undertaken a detailed review to identify the causes and has implemented corrective measures, including reversing certain changes to farming practices introduced over recent quarters.

 

“The first benefits of these measures are expected to become visible during the coming quarter. However, due to the biological production cycle and the fish currently in the biomass, the product mix is expected to remain affected for the next six to 12 months.”

 

Production amounted to 691 metric tons in Q2 2026, broadly stable compared with 707 tons in the same quarter last year. Standing biomass reached 950 tons at quarter-end, in line with the company’s targeted nominal level.

 

The Kingfish Company said it remains focused on strengthening operational consistency, while building on its market growth momentum.

 

Kingfish tanks photo The Kingfish Company
Kingfish tanks (photo: The Kingfish Company)
Europe - otherFinfish - otherLand Based Farming & HatcheriesNetherlandsThe Kingfish Companyyellowtail kingfish
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