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Jellyfish attacks spreading to Iceland

News10 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Jellyfish have struck en masse in Iceland, invading a Kaldvik fish farm in Reyðarfjörður in the east of the country.

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Kaldvik farm Reydarfjordur photo Kaldvik
Kaldvik farm Reyðarfjörður (photo: Kaldvik)

The company has reported the incident to the Icelandic and Oslo stock exchanges.


Kaldvik said in its stock exchange announcements that the 2025 generation of salmon has experienced approximately 0.3 percentage points of additional mortality since last Friday, as a result of the event.


It added: “As a precautionary measure, Kaldvík has initiated harvesting from selected cages to reduce the risk of further losses.


The company says the situation is stable, but it is continuing to closely monitor the situation.


The fish now being harvested, which are from the 2026 generation, are located in a pen in another fjord and have therefore not been affected by the incident.


Such jellyfish attacks do sometimes occur in Iceland but are generally not common around its fish farms


Earlier this week, large numbers of jellyfish were reported to be causing problems along the Skagerrak coast of southern Norway.


This latest incident in Iceland is something Kaldvik could do without as it had to slaughter salmon ahead of schedule due to winter wounds.


It had planned to produce over 16,000 tons of farmed salmon in the first quarter of this year, but ended up harvesting just under 11,000 tons.


There has been considerable sale speculation around the company which is controlled primarily through Austur Holding and is backed by Ísfélag, Heimstø and the Måsøval family.

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How do Icelandic salmon farms protect fish from jellyfish blooms?Which jellyfish species have caused problems at salmon farms?How are winter wounds treated in farmed salmon?How do farmers monitor jellyfish near open-net salmon cages?What predator-protection systems are used at Icelandic fish farms?
Fish Health & WelfareIcelandjellyfishKaldvikpredator protectionsalmonSea Farming
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