Jellyfish attacks spreading to Iceland

Jellyfish have struck en masse in Iceland, invading a Kaldvik fish farm in Reyðarfjörður in the east of the country.

The company has reported the incident to the Icelandic and Oslo stock exchanges.



Kaldvik said in its stock exchange announcements that the 2025 generation of salmon has experienced approximately 0.3 percentage points of additional mortality since last Friday, as a result of the event.



It added: “As a precautionary measure, Kaldvík has initiated harvesting from selected cages to reduce the risk of further losses.



The company says the situation is stable, but it is continuing to closely monitor the situation.



The fish now being harvested, which are from the 2026 generation, are located in a pen in another fjord and have therefore not been affected by the incident.



Such jellyfish attacks do sometimes occur in Iceland but are generally not common around its fish farms



Earlier this week, large numbers of jellyfish were reported to be causing problems along the Skagerrak coast of southern Norway.



This latest incident in Iceland is something Kaldvik could do without as it had to slaughter salmon ahead of schedule due to winter wounds.



It had planned to produce over 16,000 tons of farmed salmon in the first quarter of this year, but ended up harvesting just under 11,000 tons.



There has been considerable sale speculation around the company which is controlled primarily through Austur Holding and is backed by Ísfélag, Heimstø and the Måsøval family.