Japanese aquaculture moves to export mode as home consumption declines

Japan is moving its fish farming industry in an export direction following a dramatic decline in domestic consumption, according to a report from the global market intelligence organisation IndexBox.

The report says the latest Japanese Fisheries white paper signals a definitive policy reorientation prioritising overseas market.

Japan was traditionally one of the world’s leading seafood consuming nations, but its domestic trade has almost halved over the past few years.

IndexBox says the White paper reports that annual per capita seafood consumption fell from its 2001 high of 40.2 kilograms to 21.3 kilograms in 2024.

Conversely, overseas seafood shipments climbed to 640,000 metric tons in 2025, marking a 42.9% annual increase, while the value of those exports grew 17.2% to an unprecedented 423.1 billion yen.

This trend aligns with global production patterns, where farmed fish output now exceeds wild catch.

The white paper details a comprehensive effort to develop Japan’s aquaculture through exports. Technological advancement sits at the core of this plan, aimed at boosting efficiency and resilience, says IndexBox.

The report continues: “Technological advancement sits at the core of this plan, aimed at boosting efficiency and resilience.

“Government support targets selective breeding, novel feed development, offshore cage installations, and digital and AI-based production management to counteract workforce shortages, climate pressures, and cramped coastal areas.

“Offshore fish farming is being encouraged to increase output beyond congested inshore zones, despite its higher capital demands.

“Land-based aquaculture is also incorporated into the growth framework as a supplementary method to ensure stable production and lessen exposure to environmental factors."

The report additionally calls for improved feed and seed systems, including reducing reliance on imported fishmeal via substitute feeds and enhancing breeding and juvenile rearing processes, IndexBox adds.