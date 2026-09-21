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ISA hits SalMar farm

News21 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) has been confirmed at a SalMar site in the Trondelag region of Norway.

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ISA is causing concern for salmon farmers

Suspicions were aroused more than two weeks ago when findings based on positive analysis results (PCR) after sampling fish at the location, run by Oppdrett AS.

 

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has now confirmed the ISA diagnosis following analysis results from the Norwegian Veterinary Institute.

 

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said that everyone travelling in the area must exercise the necessary caution to avoid the spread of the disease. The normal preventative measures have been imposed on the location, including travel restrictions and a ban on moving fish without a special permit.

 

The Food Safety Authority said it will shortly establish a restriction zone to prevent, limit and combat ISA.

 

This latest incident is further south from the Arctic area where a number of confirmed and suspected cases have been reported recently.

 

The Nordland region where three cases have been reported has been particularly badly hit over the past month.

 

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority is clearly worried over the large number of outbreaks and suspicions of infectious salmon anaemia across many of the country’s aquaculture regions. It believes there have been too many incidents and has said that the industry is struggling with the infection.

 

It should be noted that ISA, while costly for those companies who are affected, is a purely fish related problem and is not harmful to humans.

 

Fish Health & WelfareInfectious Salmon Anaemia/ISAISANorwaySalmarsalmonSea Farming
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