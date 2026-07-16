ISA feared at Mowi farm site

Infectious salmon anaemia (ISA) appears to have struck at a Mowi sea water location at Flatanger, in central Norway, north of Trondheim.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority was notified just over a week ago, with the suspicion is based on positive PCR analyses after sampling at the location.

The authority said that to prevent the possible spread of infection, restrictions have been imposed on the site, including a ban on moving fish without special permission.

The site is already located in an existing restriction zone that was established after an ISA outbreak at the same site in December 2025.

If the suspicion is confirmed, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority will order the evacuation of the premises, or possibly parts of it.

A confirmed diagnosis will lead to the creation of a new restriction zone around the site. The zoning will consist of a protection zone and a surveillance zone, with restrictions on traffic in the sea area.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority states that local conditions such as topography and current conditions will affect the spread. The restriction zone is expected to have a radius of 10–20 kilometres.

ISA is a contagious viral disease that causes severe financial losses and high fish death numbers. It has become a serious problem in Norway.

Known in Norway as ILA, the disease was confirmed at 18 salmon locations across Norway in 2025.

Current reporting for the first half of this year show at least 11 confirmed outbreaks and a number of suspected cases.