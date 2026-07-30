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Irish seafood producers invited to apply for state funding

News30 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

Seafood producers and processors in the Republic of Ireland are being invited to apply for a new round of funding supported by the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF).

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The funding round was announced by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s seafood development agency.

 

Applications for EMFAF funding can be made by producer organisations for projects involving “Promoting marketing, quality and added value of fisheries and aquaculture products, as well as processing of those products.”

 

The EMFAF can support up to 75% of producer costs – within capped limits – for specified purposes, which range from capital investment to the preparation of annual reports.

 

Applications opened yesterday with a closing date of 30 September.

 

Information on the fund and how to apply can be found on the BIM website.

 

BIM - Bord Iascaigh MharaEMFAFEurope - othereuropean unionfundingInvestment and Finance - MarineIrelandSea Farmingshellfish
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